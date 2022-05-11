12 Heavy-Duty Cat Trees for Large Cats That Let Your Chonk Climb Safely
While you might not think of cats as being especially tree-savvy, cat trees are a must for any house kitty. They give your feline something to scratch that isn't your furniture, let him snooze and stretch out, and give him another place to play.
But finding a cat tree for large cats is no small feat. Having a big boy (or girl!) means you need to make some special considerations when choosing a tower for your fur baby. It's not all about looks—you need to pay attention to things like anchoring and weight limits.
"If it wobbles, forget it," says Laura Cassiday, MS, CCBC, ABCCT. "Make sure it can withstand significant pressure."
Here are some of the best cat trees for large cats (aka the best cats).
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Frisco XXL Heavy-Duty Cat Tree ($125)
- Best Budget: Frisco Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo ($90)
- Best Splurge: Tuft + Paw Milo Cat Tree ($999)
- Best Carpeted: Frisco Real Carpet Wooden Cat Tree & Condo ($200)
- Best for Scratching: Siegfried Cat Tree ($94)
- Best for Lounging: Byerly Cat Tree ($89)
- Best for Multiple Cats: Silliman Tower Cat Tree ($209)
- Best for Playful Cats: Go Pet Club Busy Box Cat Tree ($116)
- Best for Small Spaces: Le Sure Cat Tree ($70)
- Best for Wannabe Jungle Cats: Henrietta Cat Tree ($200)
- Best Wall-Mounted: Zamora Marciano Cat Tree ($110)
- Best Covered Condos: Sha Cerlin Multi-Level Large Cat Tree ($133)
Best Overall: Frisco XXL Heavy-Duty Cat Tree
This heavy-duty cat tree is sturdy enough for even the heaviest Maine coon. With two large cave condos at the bottom for hideaway cat naps, posts for scratching, and spacious perches at the top, it'll make your extra-large kitty purr (especially if you sprinkle some catnip on each level).
Best Budget: Frisco Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo
When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, this 72-inch tall tree for large cats is your purrrfect choice. It's got everything kitty could need—high-up perches, two cat condos, dangling mouse and rope toys, and scratch-friendly posts and ramps. It's sturdy enough to stay up on its own, but you can also anchor it to your wall for extra safety.
Best Splurge: Tuft + Paw Milo Cat Tree
With its large ramp and scratching post, this multi-level cat tree is the height of luxury. Every corner is rounded for your cat's safety, and the scratching surfaces are covered in durable carpet fiber to stand up to kitty claws. The structure features two covered treehouses, two perches, and two slide-like scratching posts—something for every kitty to enjoy!
Best Carpeted Cat Tree: Frisco Real Carpet Wooden Cat Tree & Condo
This cat tree is made from solid wood and wrapped in thick, plushy carpet for ultimate comfort. The four large, round platforms are perfect for sleeping and supersized loafs, and the sisal-wrapped post gives your cat an outlet for scratching.
Best for Scratching: Siegfried Cat Tree
One cat tree, six scratching posts. If your kitty has a tendency to claw her way across your couch, this tree might be just what you need to save your furniture. The structure can safely hold up to 88 pounds, too, so you don't have to worry about your chonk being too heavy.
Best for Lounging: Byerly Cat Tree
Cats sleep 15–20 hours every day, so it's important to give your fur baby a comfy place to lounge. This tree lets your cat take her pick from multiple cozy spots: a big cat cave, two built-in hammocks, and multiple perches. Between naps, she can lazily bat around the dangly toys or chatter at birds outside the window.
Best for Multiple Cats: Silliman Tower Cat Tree
Let's be real: you can never have just one cat. Luckily, this extra-large cat tree has enough space for even two—or three—felines at once. Playful cats will have fun with the catnip-stuffed balls and scratching posts, while the lazier ones can tuck themselves away in the hidey-holes or platforms. Just make sure your ceilings are high enough—it's a whopping 98 inches tall!
Best for Playful Cats: Go Pet Club Busy Box Cat Tree
Think of this cat tree as an oversized puzzle toy. One of the platforms is a "busy box," where kitty can bat around balls through paw-sized holes. Paired with dangling toy mice, it provides your cat with plenty of mental stimulation and solo playtime. And when she gets tired, there are places for her to rest.
Best for Small Spaces: Le Sure Cat Tree
Have a big cat in a small apartment? This heavy-duty cat tree might not be the tallest, but the condos and perch are spacious enough for big kitties. The sturdy base keeps it from tipping (even with a 18-pound cat on top), and the platform cover is removable for easy cleaning.
Best for Wannabe Jungle Cats: Henrietta Cat Tree
A unique cat tree that fits cats large and small, your cat will feel like she's a leopard stalking her prey from the jungle treetops. The perches are adjustable and can be swiveled around, and the entire tree can easily be moved from room to room so kitty can always be near you.
Best Wall-Mounted: Zamora Marciano Cat Tree
Cat tree or mid-century modern furniture piece? Why not both? The frame acts as a ladder so your big kitty can jump from level to level, a roomy condo is built-in, and the top two tiers have fluffy white cushions. It's anchored to the wall to prevent tipping, and, because it doesn't take up much room at all, it's apartment-friendly.
Best Covered Condos: Sha Cerlin Multi-Level Large Cat Tree
Two cat condos are better than one, especially when they're this big. At 16 inches and 24 inches long, both of these covered caves give your cat plenty of space to stretch out and snooze. The three big perches are also sizable.
What To Look For When Buying a Large Cat Tree
The most important thing while looking for a cat tree for large cats is making sure that the tree isn't going to topple over onto your kitty. When looking at different options, pay close attention to any weight specifications and only buy a cat tree that can be anchored for stability.
Along with sturdiness, choose a tree that will meet your cat's needs for play, sleep, scratching, and stretching. Built-in toys and beds are a must, and pay special attention to how many scratching posts and surfaces make up the structure.
"You're going to want to buy a thick, tall, sturdy post," Cassiday says. "Nothing flimsy or short. Your cat should be able to fully extend his body into a full-body stretch when scratching. If this type of post isn't offered, he'll likely go to furniture or walls to stretch out his body."