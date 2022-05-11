12 Heavy-Duty Cat Trees for Large Cats That Let Your Chonk Climb Safely

Best Budget: Frisco Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo

When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, this 72-inch tall tree for large cats is your purrrfect choice. It's got everything kitty could need—high-up perches, two cat condos, dangling mouse and rope toys, and scratch-friendly posts and ramps. It's sturdy enough to stay up on its own, but you can also anchor it to your wall for extra safety.