11 Cat Trees For Apartment Dwellers and Small Living Spaces
Cat trees are so much more than just a cute jungle gym you hope and pray your stubborn kitty actually uses—they actually offer many health benefits. Not only does your cat get to jump and play, but they also have a designated place to scratch. According to the ASPCA, cats like (and need) to scratch for several reasons. They use it as a way to mark their territory, intimidate other cats, and get rid of frayed outer claws to make room for new ones. Kitty claws also need regular sharpening, so scratching on a post or tree—or, sigh, your curtains—helps keep those claws sharp and healthy. Even further, scratching is a great way to get some exercise. To avoid destructive scratching, make sure your cat has toys that satisfy their natural urges to hunt, stalk, and chase as well as a tree or scratching post.
If you don’t want claw marks on all your couches, a cat tree is an essential addition to your home, but they can sometimes take up more real estate than you have available. We’ve done some research and gathered our favorite small space cat trees and scratching posts that give your cat room to play and scratch—and save your furniture.
AmazonBasics Cat Activity Tree with Scratching Posts
This cat tree boasts seven scratching posts, making sure your kitties will never run out of places to get their paws on. Plus, it’s only about as wide as a large laptop, so you can tuck it into small corners easily.
Shop now: AmazonBasics Cat Activity Tree with Scratching Posts, $60; amazon.com
Frisco 20-in Faux Fur Cat Tree
Available in four color options (including a festive cheetah print!), this cat tree includes a 16-inch long hammock, two scratching posts, and two dangling pom-poms for playtime. So whether she’s in the mood for a snooze or looking to hunt her prey, your kitty will love to call this tree her own.
Shop now: Frisco 20-in Faux Fur Cat Tree, $23; chewy.com
PETMAKER Kitty Cat Condo with Overhead Balcony
The fact that this is called a “cat condo” is enough to make us click! Your feline friend has the option to get some quiet rest peacefully inside her condo or enjoy the sunlight from atop her balcony.
Shop now: PETMAKER Kitty Cat Condo with Overhead Balcony, $50; amazon.com
Petpals Cozy 2 Level Cat Tree
We’re pretty sure that even if you didn’t have a cat, nobody would question this cat tree as home decor. That’s just how modern and chic it looks. Place it in the center of any room, and both you and your cat can enjoy the modern design and natural woven accents.
Shop now: Petpals Cozy 2 Level Cat Tree, $150; etsy.com
Frisco Cactus Cat Scratching Post
Is it a cactus? Is it a cat tree? We may never fully know. Either way, your kitty will love the wrapped sisal scratch post and plush material to nuzzle on. The smaller size is only slightly wider than a ruler, so it can tuck into any corner or hallway with ease.
Shop now: Frisco Cactus Cat Scratching Post, $20; chewy.com
Frond Cat Tree
The simplistic name says it all—this cat tree doesn’t need all the bells and whistles to please your kitty. The neutral, clean design fits nicely into your home decor and space constraints and allows your cat to scratch all day and explore new heights.
Shop now: Frond Cat Tree, $300; tuftandpaw.com
PawHut Floor-to-Ceiling Adjustable Climbing Cat Tree Tower
Give your cats a place to gaze upon their kingdom with this easy-to-adjust cat tower that uses floor-to-ceiling tension brackets for stability. It’s thin enough to fit anywhere in your house or apartment and allows your cat to jump, climb, and play in tons of ways.
Shop now: PawHut Floor-to-Ceiling Adjustable Climbing Cat Tree Tower, $160; amazon.com
Modern Cat Tree
Full disclosure: this splurge-worthy Etsy find is the prettiest cat tree we’ve ever seen. Between the curved wood perch and the fur lounger, your cat has plenty of elements to use and enjoy. The tree is small but stable, measuring about two feet wide and three-and-a-half feet tall.
Shop now: Modern Cat Tree, $270; etsy.com
Frisco 32-in Real Carpet Wooden Cat Tree
Does your cat love to pick and scratch at your nice carpet? Right in front of you? Well, this cat tree is here to save your floor and your relationship. Made with real household-grade carpet, your cat will love scratching and playing all day long.
Shop now: Frisco 32-in Real Carpet Wooden Cat Tree, $70; chewy.com
36" Henrietta Cat Tree
Cat tree. Literally. This version embraces Mother Nature and gives your kitty the semblance of being in the great outdoors. Tucked behind the arm of the couch, this cat tree will look like nothing more than a decorative houseplant.
Shop now: 36" Henrietta Cat Tree, $130; wayfair.com
Catry Cat Tree Hammock Bed
Let your cat satisfy his scratching needs with this affordable cat tree and hammock, complete with two scratching posts and a teasing feather. With subtle, neutral tones and only a 15-inch width, this cat tree squeezes comfortably into any small space.
Shop now: Catry Cat Tree Hammock Bed, $30; amazon.com