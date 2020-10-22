11 Cat Trees For Apartment Dwellers and Small Living Spaces

Cat trees are so much more than just a cute jungle gym you hope and pray your stubborn kitty actually uses—they actually offer many health benefits. Not only does your cat get to jump and play, but they also have a designated place to scratch. According to the ASPCA, cats like (and need) to scratch for several reasons. They use it as a way to mark their territory, intimidate other cats, and get rid of frayed outer claws to make room for new ones. Kitty claws also need regular sharpening, so scratching on a post or tree—or, sigh, your curtains—helps keep those claws sharp and healthy. Even further, scratching is a great way to get some exercise. To avoid destructive scratching, make sure your cat has toys that satisfy their natural urges to hunt, stalk, and chase as well as a tree or scratching post.