These Cat Shelves Give Your Kitty the High-Up Perch They Deserve

5 The Cat Mod Feeder Shelf for Cats

Cat shelves don't only have to be for exercise; they could also be a clever solution to common household issues. Say, for instance, your dog or toddler is constantly investigating and eating the cat food. Ensure your kitty is protected during meal times by elevating their food bowl with this cat shelf. It comes with two half-pint stainless steel dishes and allows your super-cool climber to take a leisurely lunch, sans distraction.

Shop now: CatastrophiCreations The Cat Mod Feeder Shelf for Cats in Natural, $32; petco.com