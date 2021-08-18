13 Cat Hammocks That Are Purrfect for Your Feline BFF
Us two-leggeds aren't the only ones who enjoy a day of lounging; cat hammocks are just as vital for your kitty as scratching posts and litter boxes. Not only do they give him a cozy place to sleep all day, but they satisfy his natural, watchful instinct, too.
"Cats like to be elevated above their environment so that they can easily watch what is going on around them," says Zay Satchu, DVM, co-founder and Chief Veterinary Officer of Bond Vet. "Being in a hammock or cat tree allows this."
Whether you choose to mount one high up on your wall, on the window, or buy a cat tree-hammock combo, Satchu recommends placing it with this instinct in mind.
"Most cats enjoy watching the outdoors and being able to lay in the sun," Satchu says. "If you have space near a window, that would be ideal."
When installing a cat hammock, be sure it's completely stable before letting your kitty pounce to avoid any injuries or unexpected vet trips. Test it out by placing a stack of books or another object that weighs about as much as your cat on the hammock. Once you're sure it's mounted properly and is safe for kitty, let them enjoy their perfect new perch! We've rounded up some of the best cat hammocks that'll keep your little sentry comfortable, day and night.
13 Pawsitively Cozy Cat Hammocks
1 Cat Window Perch
A window hammock lets your BFF (that's best feline friend) bask in the sun and chatter out the window at passing squirrels. This model is a breeze to set up, too—just quickly clean your window and press on the suction cups. And with a 35-pound weight limit, the hammock can hold up even the chonkiest cat.
Shop now: Cat Window Perch, $20; amazon.com
2 Frisco Faux Fur Cat Tree With Hammock
A comfy hammock, scratching post, and fuzzy toys all in one? This tree will be your kitty's favorite spot in the house—a place to stretch, play, and snooze. And at only 20 inches tall, it's the perfect size for an apartment where you can't fit a giant cat tree.
Shop now: Frisco Faux Fur Cat Tree With Hammock, $19; chewy.com
3 Cat Pillow Hammock Lounge
We all know two cats are better than one, and this pillow lounge keeps both of your babies comfortable—and maybe a tad spoiled. With ultra-premium polyester and velveteen fabrics, plus two impossibly fluffy pillows, there's no better spot for cat naps. The best part: It's machine-washable for easy cleaning.
Shop now: Pet Life Kittyhaus Dual-Lounger Cat Pillow Hammock Lounge, $42; chewy.com
4 Blue Lagoon Hanging Mat
Let's be real: Cat trees and hammocks can take up precious space, and you might not have a ton of options if you're living in a 480-square-foot apartment with more than one kitty (speaking from experience). This portable hammock solves all your lack-of-space problems, and all you need is four posts to strap it to (the legs of a chair, perhaps?).
Shop now: Blue Lagoon Saveplace Hanging Mat/Hammock, $24; etsy.com
5 Be One Breed Natural Cat Hammock
This mini free-standing hammock is just the right size for kitty. Its wood frame has an anti-skid bottom for safety and accessibility, and the super soft fabric is machine-washable. It's big enough to comfortably house a curled-up cat, but small enough that it's easy to move from room to room.
Shop now: Be One Breed Natural Cat Hammock, $33; petco.com
6 Junspow Cat Bed Pet Hammock
This bed can be used in your living room or outside on the patio, and the mesh fabric keeps your cat from getting too warm as he suns himself. It's easy to assemble and, at 17 inches x 17 inches, doesn't take up too much floor space.
Shop now: Junspow Cat Bed Pet Hammock, $29; amazon.com
7 Window Pet Perch for Cats
With its see-through bubble bowl, this window cat bed has a space-age vibe that looks straight out of "The Jetsons." This perch is a win-win: It lets your cat rest high up so he can look out the window or keep an eye on the living room, and it's sure to give you ample photo opps for silly sleeping kitty pics.
Shop now: Window Pet Perch for Cats, $26; etsy.com
8 Wall Mounted Cat Bed
Think of this mounted bed as a hard hammock: Still a comfortable U-shape ideal for slonks and chonks alike but without the finicky flexibility. Made with recycled materials, these beds are spacious even for bigger house cats, so make sure there's plenty of room on your wall.
Shop now: Wall Mounted Cat Bed, $54; etsy.com
9 Macrame Window Mounted Cat Bed
What's better, lying on the cozy cotton mat or batting at all those tassels? It might be hard for your cat to decide! This gorgeous macrame hammock is completely handmade and fits right into your existing boho decor. And with a knitted ball thrown in as a bonus, your kitty will never leave this little nook of paradise.
Shop now: Macrame Window Mounted Cat Bed, $64; etsy.com
10 Fukumaru Cat Hammock
This wall-mounted hammock is perfect for lounging in luxury. The striped canvas fabric is soft to the touch and removable for easy washing—just toss it into the wash! And when you pair this hammock with more cat shelves, your wall becomes the ultimate cat hangout spot.
Shop now: Fukumaru Cat Hammock, $33; amazon.com
11 Glam Cat Window Hammock
Just because it's for your cat doesn't mean it can't be stylish. This hammock was designed with an avant-garde look that won't be an eyesore in your home, while still giving kitty a relaxing place to take a long cat nap and survey what's happening around him.
Shop now: Glam Cat Window Hammock, $82; etsy.com
12 Cat Mod Bridge Lounge
With hidden bolts that make this hammock look like it's floating and the twine railing details, this bridge has a whimsical and adventurous look—kind of like your cat is wandering through an enchanted forest or starring in the next Indiana Jones film.
Shop now: CatastrophiCreations Cat Mod Bridge Lounge, $242; petco.com
13 Cat Shelf Hammock
This hammock has a built-in spot for a cat-friendly plant, so he can sniff and lick some catnip leaves or pot of cat grass and then pass out on the comfy, stretchy fabric. Choose from three wood finishes and fabric colors so it'll fit seamlessly into your space, no matter your style.
Shop now: CatastrophiCreations Cat Shelf Hammock, $67; etsy.com