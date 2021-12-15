Our Favorite Cat Condos—From Traditional to Modern

6 Cat Tree Condo with Cave

If you're wondering where to place your cat condo, we suggest aiming for a spot where your cat can have a view of the great outdoors. While lounging in this deluxe cat condo, they can hide away in the cave, poke their head out when they see a bird or a squirrel, and then hide again. Not only will this provide endless fun, but it keeps them distracted from destroying your furniture. It also has a scratchpad for when their claws need a cleaning and other play touches for happy cats.

Shop now: Segawe 28.7" Cat Tree Condo with Cave, Scratching Posts, $37; walmart.com