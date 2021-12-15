Our Favorite Cat Condos—From Traditional to Modern
Let's be honest: Your kitty runs your house, and you just live there. However, you'd prefer if they had a dedicated space to call their own so you can have some semblance of personal space in your home. Enter cat condos!
Usually made in conjunction with a cat tree, these super-cool, multi-room mini houses allow your feline to cozy up, hide, scratch, and more. While these used to be a bit of an eyesore, modern designs and upgrades now offer a plethora of attractive options for even the pickiest cat parent. Here, we rounded up our top picks that'll have your cat ready to move in ASAP—no mortgage necessary.
12 Cat Condos That Will Make Your Kitty Meow
1 Multi-Level Cat Tree or Condo
For a much more modern approach, consider this cat condo inspired by the movie Castle in the Sky. Several levels give your cat different areas of playtime and exploring, and nine scratching posts allow them to clean their claws and avoid your furniture. Also, spring balls will encourage them to play and enclosed spaces offer cozy sleep spots. We love the aesthetic that doesn't initially scream "cat condo" or "cat tower" and instead allows your kitty to blend in with your taste.
Shop now: 52" Tavion Multi-Level Cat Tree or Condo, $154; wayfair.com
2 Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo
Though this cozy cat condo is made of sturdy compressed wood, it's covered in faux fur to provide a more luxurious pad for your sweet kitty. We love the different sections that offer variety: a high perch for pouncing, a cave for hiding, and levels for climbing. And if you're worried about constructing this beauty, don't sweat it. Reviewers call the step-by-step instructions simple to master.
Shop now: Go Pet Club 40-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo, $29; chewy.com
3 Multi-Cat Tree & Condo
You started with one cat; then you fell in love. Now, you have two. And well, you wouldn't be surprised if a third feline is in your future. Much like upgrading to a bigger home once you have a child, you'll need a large cat condo for multiple felines. We love this activity center that includes a handful of scratch posts, a tunnel, a ladder, and other fun spots for your pets. Best of all, it's made of tear-resistant, plush fabric and particleboard that will hold up to scuffs and playtime.
Shop now: Yaheetech 51-in Plush Multi-Cat Tree & Condo, $55; chewy.com
4 Tall Cat Tree & Condo
If your home has tall ceilings, that's excuse enough to go big when you choose a cat condo. And this 72-inch beauty doesn't disappoint. It features several perches, a watchtower, ten (yes, ten!) scratching posts, and two scratchboard ramps. When your cat isn't exploring wild and free, they can choose from one of two kitty "apartments" that provide privacy for nap time. The plush covering will hold up against your cat's claws while also providing some extra padding for nuzzling and purring.
Shop now: Frisco 72-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo, $80; chewy.com
5 Cat Tree & Condo Scratching Post Tower
Rather than a cat condo that looks like a strange post, you can opt for this option that actually resembles a house. The entire tower is made of a scratching material that won't deteriorate after your cat kneads and probes. Additionally, it offers three posts, a ladder, a fully-carpeted "apartment," and other nibs to keep your cat (or cats!) entertained. It's made of durable pressed wood and natural sisal to stand up to even the rowdiest of kitties.
Shop now: Pet Play Palace 35.4-in Cat Tree & Condo Scratching Post Tower, $70; walmart.com
6 Cat Tree Condo with Cave
If you're wondering where to place your cat condo, we suggest aiming for a spot where your cat can have a view of the great outdoors. While lounging in this deluxe cat condo, they can hide away in the cave, poke their head out when they see a bird or a squirrel, and then hide again. Not only will this provide endless fun, but it keeps them distracted from destroying your furniture. It also has a scratchpad for when their claws need a cleaning and other play touches for happy cats.
Shop now: Segawe 28.7" Cat Tree Condo with Cave, Scratching Posts, $37; walmart.com
7 3-Level Cat Tree with Condo
What's not to love about this three-level cat condo that has everything your feline needs? When they want to play, the hanging feather will entice them. When they want to nap, the cave provides darkness and privacy. And when the urge to scratch arrives, they can fulfill the itch with the included post. And hey, if they just want to watch you pass by—and yes, perhaps pounce on you—they can sit at the top.
Shop now: EveryYay Lookout Loft 3-Level Cat Tree with Condo, $98; petco.com
8 Two Story Cat Condo with Scratching Post and Perches
When you have two cats, they each need to have one essential thing: space. While they may be social sometimes, they still need free range to do their own thing and indulge in moodiness. That's why we love this two-story cat condo that provides a special place for each kitty. Plus, when they aren't climbing or sleeping, they can scratch away on the tower, too.
Shop now: Penn-Plax Two Story Cat Condo with Scratching Post and Perches, $150; target.com
9 Giraffe Cat Tree Condo with Scratching Posts
It's so cute, you and your cat won't be able to stand this giraffe-inspired cat tree condo. Ideal for making a statement piece, it's also wildly practical with unique features. The "body" of the giraffe serves as a tunnel for your kitty to crawl through or take a nap. Then, the neck and legs are actually scratching posts, and the tail offers a ball to play with. Talk about a smart investment for the whole fam!
Shop now: ZEZE Giraffe Cat Tree Condo with Scratching Posts, $61; etsy.com
10 Wood Cat Tree Tower
Though this cat condo is definitely on the splurge side, it's well worth it if you're picky about what pet products are on display in your home. It offers two curved baskets for cat naps, several scratching posts and attached toys, an enclosed spot for napping, and super-plush padding to boot. And though it still looks like it's made for kitties, the modern touches provide a bohemian aesthetic that makes sense in your bedroom, living room, or even sundeck. It's also handmade!
Shop now: Wood Cat Tree Tower, $288; etsy.com
11 Cat Tree Cat Tower for Indoor Cats
Simple, sturdy and useful, this cat tower serves as both function and style in your home. In addition to the tall stature for viewing, we love the six scratching posts, a hammock, and a condo. No matter if you have one cat or three, this best buy will hold up to their antics.
Shop now: Made4Pets Cat Tree Cat Tower for Indoor Cats, $110; amazon.com
12 Grove Cat Tower
This cat condo/tree hybrid is the best of both worlds. Your kitty can lounge in the bottom section or jump up and hang out on the upper level while he surveys his kingdom (aka the living room). This condo comes in both small and large sizes.
Shop now: Grove Cat Tower, $599; tuftandpaw.com