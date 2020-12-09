The 9 Best Outdoor Cat Houses to Keep Kitties Safe and Protected This Winter

Get your favorite felines an outdoor cat house that will keep them safe through the chilly and snowy winter months. These outdoor dwellings are a perfect gift for domesticated pets or strays who have wandered into your yard (and heart!). There is a cat condo for every type of outdoor setting—including garages, patios, and backyards.
It's important to keep in mind that most pet experts agree: Keeping your cat indoors is the safest choice for our feline friends, and most outdoor cat houses are not suitable for sheltering a cat during the coldest months of the year. So if you do choose to let your indoor kitty roam the great outdoors, make sure they make it back inside each night and aren't allowed out when temperatures are especially chilly.
The best outdoor cat homes provide pet protection from the elements as well as other outdoor dangers. Even if you are only looking to provide refuge to kitties, they may not be the only animal looking for shelter this winter. Pesky raccoons can burrow into cat shelters during extreme weather, and curious predators can corner cats in enclosed spaces. Thankfully, many of our favorite cat houses provide “escape doors” or special entrances designed to maintain a cat-only clubhouse.
Our top outdoor cat house picks also include options for water and snow protection, heavy insulation, and tech-savvy doors that give your cat exclusive access to their new home. Soon you’ll be playing host to the coolest (and warmest!) cats on the street.
Pitch a cat tent for any feral felines camping in your backyard. We appreciate that this chocolate-colored cat house optimizes safety for nervous strays. The A-frame design offers two doors, meaning your furry friend will not be easily trapped by potential predators. The sharp slant on the roof also ensures that light rain will roll right off the side.
Shop now: K&H PET PRODUCTS Outdoor Multi-Kitty A-Frame, $65; amazon.com
If you are searching for a straightforward cat home with top-notch insulation, the Kitty Tube is hard to beat. This cat shelter—designed for warmth in the winter and cool relief in the summer—carries a lifetime guarantee to never chip, crack, or fade. We also appreciate that even though there is only one entrance and exit to this cat house, it is specifically designed to prevent predators from gaining access.
Shop now: Kitty Tube Outdoor Insulated Cat House, $165; amazon.com
Calling all crafty cats! Grab your paintbrush and leftover paint cans to customize this cedar cat house. In addition to the endless decorating opportunities, we love this cat house’s raised platform and porch roof that is designed to keep rain out from above and below. These beautiful homes are made-to-order, so place your request a few months before you need it.
Shop now: Small Insulated Cat House with Platform and Extended Roof, $197; etsy.com
This little blue house will soothe any stray during warmer months. It comes with a front porch for sun lounging and a decorative flower box (perfect, perhaps, for a few catnip plants). It is built with two doors for an easy emergency exit, as well as a lift-top roof for easy cleaning.
Shop now: ROCKEVER Outdoor Cat Shelter with Escape Door, $135; amazon.com
The hard-shelled ecoFLEX cat house is ideal if your shelter will sit uncovered from rain or snow outside. Unlike other softer shelters, this house is fully weatherproof and kept slightly raised to prevent water from seeping in. It’s also easy to upgrade this basic brown-and-beige cat house with a plush cat bed and a bowl of your feline’s favorite food.
Shop now: ecoFLEX Albany Outdoor Feral Cat House, $90; amazon.com
Spoil your cat crew with a two-story clubhouse that comes equipped with a roof deck. This luxurious cat house can fit up to three pets between its snug indoor room and shaded balcony. There’s no need to worry about someone raining on your cat’s parade either—this house’s waterproof elements make it an ideal vacation home for all outdoor felines.
Shop now: Petsfit Outdoor Cat House with Escape Door and Stairs, $140; amazon.com
This three-story cat house will keep your kitties safe and happy all summer long (or those mild winter days). The enclosure allows your strays to lounge in the sun, or they can curl up in a covered resting house for the ultimate cat nap. In addition to multiple pet perches, this large shelter offers multiple doors to maximize safety.
Shop now: Aivituvin Large Outdoor Cat House, $200; amazon.com
Winter is coming, so it may be the best time to get your cat an igloo-style shelter. This dome-shaped cat house looks ready for the tundra with its white exterior, and its weatherproof hood completes the picture. Keep in mind that the wide, individual entrance of this cat house means you should only place it somewhere that is predator-free.
Shop now: Petmate Kitty Kat Condo Outdoor Cat House, $203; amazon.com
If you worry about raccoons or other unwanted wildlife—like skunks, opossums, or rabbits—making a home in your cat shelter, look at adding a tech-savvy outdoor cat door. You essentially give your outdoor cat a “key” to its shelter using a microchip or radio-frequency cat collar. Assuming your feline friend is not already microchipped, we like the RFID collar tags and corresponding doors from SureFlap.
Keep in mind that the best way to keep raccoons from disturbing your cat enclosure is to lock down their potential food sources by keeping a tight lid on your trash cans and investing in an automatic cat feeder, rather than leaving food sitting out in a bowl.
Shop now: Sure Petcare Microchip Cat Flap, $120; amazon.com