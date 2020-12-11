We love this oh-so-cute cat condo that welcomes visitors with a “Home Sweet Home” sign on the outside and a heated mat on the inside. This cat house is designed with an adorable print mimicking wood paneling, bright windows, and lush greenery that humans will admire, but only felines will call home. It is also offered in styles of “Cottage Charm” and “American classic.”

Shop now: PETYELLA Heated Cat Houses for Outdoor Cats in Winter, $70; amazon.com