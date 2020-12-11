Whether you have a free-roaming house cat, a stray who's wandered into your yard, or an indoor cat who creeps too close to the fireplace, a safe and warm outdoor cat house or shelter will be appreciated. Heated houses can even help relieve joint pain and arthritis (as always, check with your vet to make sure it's a good choice for your unique kitty).
Heated cat houses come in all shapes and sizes and help keep your cat warm in cooler weather. From designer cat condos to extra-large houses for multiple cats, there’s a heated house fit for your feline friend. Technology like integrated heating pads will help warm your cat up no matter what the temperature is outside—or for indoor kitties, give them extra comfort while relaxing inside. Be sure to select a water-resistant, if not altogether waterproof, model for outdoor use and position the house in a sheltered area near an outdoor outlet.
It's important to keep safety in mind when using a heated cat house or bed. Do not place heated cat houses in a confined space, and always be sure the cat has enough space to be able to choose if they want to enter or exit the house at any time. We like heated cat houses as a warm refuge for strays or feral cats instead of an overnight solution for family pets who should be kept indoors. Keeping cats inside is the safest choice for them, but if you do choose to let your indoor kitty roam the great outdoors, make sure they make it back inside each night and aren't allowed out when temperatures are especially chilly.
This cozy cat house checks all the boxes: It’s insulated, easy-to-assemble, and offers an optional heating pad. We appreciate the simple, olive-hued design—though, it is also offered in a log cabin, cottage, or barn design if that’s more your style. With 97 percent of reviewers recommending this product, it’s one of the best investments you can make for your purring pet this winter.
If your outdoor cat forgets to wipe their muddy paws before entering the abode, this may be a shelter option for your feline friend. It is quick to assemble and disassemble this house thanks to its zipper design, and the front folds down so you can clean it as needed. Besides being practical, it’s also cat-approved for comfort. The soft heating pad included with this cat house is covered with lamb wool cloth to keep your cat snug during chilly evenings.
We love this oh-so-cute cat condo that welcomes visitors with a “Home Sweet Home” sign on the outside and a heated mat on the inside. This cat house is designed with an adorable print mimicking wood paneling, bright windows, and lush greenery that humans will admire, but only felines will call home. It is also offered in styles of “Cottage Charm” and “American classic.”
This extra-large house is large enough to accommodate multiple cats at once, so it's great if you have more than one cat or a colony of strays who frequent your backyard. The design offers two doors, meaning your furry friend will not be easily trapped by predators. The sharp slant on the roof also ensures that light rain will roll right off the side.
A dome-topped domicile zips together in minutes to create a simple, heated cat shelter. This gray shelter creates more of an enclosed tunnel for your cat than other cat house choices, and it only offers one point of entry and exit. The one-way design makes ideal for spots where your cat will not encounter potential predators, such as in your garage or anywhere indoors.
You can purchase and install a microchip door to your cat shelter yourself, or you can consider investing in a pre-made option. The Etsy shop, Stabob, specializes in handcrafted, small-batch cat homes. This option comes with a SureFlap microchip door already installed, and it starts learning to recognize your cat instantly through either the microchip or an included RFID collar.
