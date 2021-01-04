13 Heated Cat Beds for Ultimate Kitty Comfort

Even the coolest cats can get cold sometimes. For a safe and inexpensive way to keep your furry friend warm, look no further than a heated cat bed. Heated cat beds aren’t just for a cozier sleep, they are wonderful for senior cats and cats with arthritis (check with your veterinarian before using a heated cat bed to make sure it's an appropriate option for your kitty). There are two types: self-warming and corded.
Self-warming are usually made of plush material that keeps heat in, and then they're filled with an insulated material. They are also usually a smaller shape to encourage the cat to curl up. Self-warming beds basically “soak up” the cat’s body heat and create a cozy little nest for the best snoozes.
Corded varieties have a built-in heating pad, but it’s not like a heating pad for humans. It only usually gets 10-15 degrees above the pet’s body temperature. Some specialty varieties go slightly higher as they’re geared more towards arthritic pets and heat therapy. Corded cat beds are generally activated by pressure. If you touch it, it’s not hot. But if the cat curls up, the weight activates the warming feature. With corded beds, look for a cord that’s long enough to reach an outlet. Using extension cords is not recommended. If your cat chews cords, a corded option isn't the best idea, but some varieties have extremely durable cord covers to protect the cord and your cat.
It's important to keep safety in mind when using a heated cat bed. Do not place the beds in a confined space, and always be sure your cat has enough space to be able to get up and leave the heated cat bed whenever he pleases. With that in mind, here are 15 options for heated cat beds, including both insulated and corded options.
This product has 25,467 ratings with an average of 4.7 stars. The self-warming effect is created by the design and material—faux shag fur mimics the feel of a mother's coat. While the bed is washable, let it air dry to maintain the plush texture. According to one reviewer, the small size (23x23 inches) is big enough for two kitties (or one small pup, like this snuggle bug pictured here).
Shop now: Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat Bed, $32; amazon.com
This round bed's self-warming donut design and cozy shaggy material will make your kitten feel right at home. If you have a dark-haired cat that sheds, the gray color can be more forgiving. Pet owners like the design, calling out how the cats love playing with the "tail."
Shop now: Pecute Cat Bed Plush Round Cat Bed, $33; amazon.com
With 16- and 20-inch sizes, this bed is smaller than other designs, making it ideal for cats. Inside is a cat-safe four watt heating pad that warms the bed to 10-15 degrees above ambient room temperature. The bed is thermostatically controlled to automatically adjust to your cat’s body temperature. Interestingly enough, you won't actually feel the heat if you place your hand on it.
Shop now: K&H Pet Products Thermo-Kitty Heated Cat Bed, $47; chewy.com
This low-profile design is available in an 18-inch round or 22-inch oval shape in either blue or brown. The 18-inch size is spacious enough for a large-framed Maine Coon cat. The sides are just high enough to allow for a good snuggle but low enough to circulate air.
Shop now: K&H Pet Products Thermo-Kitty Fashion Splash Heated Cat Bed, $49; chewy.com
This stylish bed has a certain preppy look to it thanks to its red corded outside and faux lambswool inside. Between layers there is a lining similar to Mylar space blankets, which reflects your pet's warmth. It is also hand-washable.
Shop now: Aspen Pet Round Cat Bed, $18; walmart.com
Affordable and cheery, this is basically a "cat cave." The sherpa-lined inside is self-warming. To clean, use a vacuum to remove your cat's hair and then spot clean and air dry. Though small (10x12x16 inches), reviews mention that cats up to 15 pounds can comfortably fit inside.
Shop now: Egg Nest Cat Bed, $20; target.com
One of the most distinctive choices on our list, this corded heated cat bed resembles a UFO. The outer shell is made of nylon and the inside is covered in fleece. The bottom contains a pet-friendly heating pad that heats to 10-15 degrees higher than ambient room temperature. Though the opening is large, if your cat doesn’t like the covered style, you can zip it off for a conventional cat bed.
Shop now: K&H Pet Products Thermo-Mod Dream Pod, $73; chewy.com
The cat won't be outta this bag (sorry). While it looks simple—a faux-fur lined, soft-structured sleeping sack, for a lack of a better term—you can actually configure the self-warming bed in four separate configurations. Place it on its side for a cave, on its bottom for a cup style, flatten it for a lounge, or fold over the top to create a snuggly bed. It also features an anti-bacterial microfiber exterior.
Shop now: Pet Magasin Self Warming Cat Cave, $30; chewy.com
Simple yet effective, this self-warming heated cat bed does more than keep your feline friend cozy. It’s made of recycled polyester fibers that conduct heat and attract dander, dust, and fur. This bed is on the thinner side, so it’s ideal for using on top of something with cushioning already (like that specific spot on the sofa your cat loves). However, it also works as a comfy liner for kennels and carriers. To make things even sweeter, you get two for the price of one!
Shop now: K.T. Manufacturing Purr Padd Cat Mat, $14; chewy.com
This perch gives your cat the ideal spot for watching rain, sleet, and snow without catching a chill. It supports up to 40 pounds, so it can withstand the force of cats that are forceful jumpers (or if you have multiple cats). No tools are needed to install, and it includes a six-watt heater.
Shop now: K&H Pet Products Thermo Kitty Sill, $45; chewy.com
If two is better than one when it comes to cats, it's also true when it comes to heated cat beds. This "duplex house" has two entrances and a center wall that can be removed. The bottom level has a heated floor (a pet-friendly heating pad that can be taken out for warmer months) and a plush “roof” that’s another cozy spot for playing, scratching, or napping.
Shop now: Thermo-Kitty Playhouse Heated Cat House, $80; amazon.com
This is the ultimate in heated cat beds, designed for therapeutic use. It's made by Thermotex, which is known for its infrared pain management products developed for treating medical issues. Infrared heat penetrates deeper than traditional heating pads, promoting blood flow. Check with your vet to make sure this is a good option for your cat.
Shop now: Thermotex Far Infrared Heating Pet Bed (Small), $134; amazon.com
For privacy-minded cats who normally spend their days looking for obscure places to hide in your home, this inexpensive self-warming cat bed creates the ultimate hideout spot. Though it looks like a normal high-sided cozy cat bed, there’s a built-in quilt “pocket” that’s the perfect cover for snuggling yet allows for air circulation. There are three sizes to accommodate cats of any size.
Shop now: Winsterch Washable Warming Cat Bed, $18; amazon.com