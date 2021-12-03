The 15 Best Cat Beds for Every Kind of Kitty
If you feel like your cat is always sleeping, that's because, well, he is! Cats sleep twice as much as humans do—about 15–20 hours a day, a stat we're definitely envious of. And when you spend all that time snoozing, you need just the right place to do so.
Choosing the right cat bed for your feline is as important as giving him a cat tree to climb and interactive toys to keep his mind busy and engaged. But there's no perfect pick for all kitties. Before clicking "add to cart," consider your cat's size, age, where he currently likes to lounge (is he more of a floor cat or do you regularly find him on top of your fridge?), and more.
Whether you're looking for a pet palace or just something that's easy to wash, we've rounded up the 15 best cat beds for you to browse, including budget options, splurge options, and more.
15 Cat Beds That'll Keep Your Fur Baby Cozy
1 Best on a Budget: EveryYay Snooze Fest Fuzzy Cat Mat
For less than $10, you can give your kitty a soft pad for all his cat naps. The plush square surface is irresistible to any feline, and the bottom has special grips to keep it from skidding across the floor. Bonus: It's machine-washable for easy cleaning.
Shop now: EveryYay Snooze Fest Fuzzy Cat Mat, $7; petco.com
2 Best Splurge: Stellar Cat Bed
Cat bed or modern home decor? This fancy design by Tuft and Paw is both! The elevated sphere houses a custom-made faux fur blanket essentially cradles your kitty as he snoozes, keeping him comfortable and secure.
Shop now: Stellar Cat Bed, $299; tuftandpaw.com
3 Best for Playful Kittens: Frisco Foldable Canopy Cat Bed
With the fluffy pillow resting on the bottom and soft toy ball dangling from the top, this cat cave bed is the perfect space for kittens to play until they pass out. And if you need to store it away or bring it with you on a trip, the springy canopy folds flat to make transportation hassle-free.
Shop now: Frisco Foldable Canopy Cat Bed, $15; chewy.com
4 Best for Senior Cats: Top Paw Orthopedic Mattress Pet Bed
The extra-thick mat is made with foam and gently cushions your senior kitty, providing joint comfort and extra-restorative cat naps. Choose between four different sizes to accommodate your cat, whether he sleeps curled up into a tight ball or all stretched out.
Shop now: Top Paw Orthopedic Mattress Pet Bed, $30; petsmart.com
5 Best Heated Bed: K&H Thermo-Kitty Mat
This cat bed might look like a simple cushioned mat, but there's a dual thermostat heater hidden within. When plugged in, the mat rises to your cat's normal body temperature during naptime and remains 12–15 degrees above air temperature when not in use.
Shop now: K&H Thermo-Kitty Mat, $25; chewy.com
6 Best for Cats With Anxiety: FurHaven Calming Fleece Covered Cat Bed
If you're noticing signs of anxiety in your cat, this cave bed might be just what you need to give him a calm, secure space. Made with insulating foam walls and fleece fabric, this extra-soft bed is warm and gives your cat a private enclosed space to retreat to when things are a little overwhelming.
Shop now: FurHaven Calming Fleece Covered Cat Bed, $15; chewy.com
7 Best for Small Cats: Puff Cat Bed
This cat bed looks (and feels) like sleeping on a cloud. The contoured foam bowl comfortably snuggles smaller cats and the rim works as a chin rest. We're not going to lie—we wish we could fit inside.
Shop now: Puff Cat Bed, $169; tuftandpaw.com
8 Best for Large Cats: Frisco Plush Orthopedic Front Bolster Cat Bed
For the big bois and chonks, this extra-squishy bolster bed is a go-to. With enough room for even the largest cat to stretch out, your kitty can have a comfy, cozy space all his own. The wrap-around bolster gives him an extra sense of security that'll keep him purring, too.
Shop now: Frisco Plush Orthopedic Front Bolster Cat Bed, $36; chewy.com
9 Best for Outdoor Cats: K&H Outdoor Heated Kitty Cat House
If you let your cat outside in a catio or take care of a neighborhood feral, this bed provides shelter and warmth during less-than-ideal weather. The water-resistant material keeps the bed—and the cat—dry, and the squishy mat heats up when plugged in.
Shop now: K&H Outdoor Heated Kitty Cat House, $95; petco.com
10 Best Window Bed: K&H EZ Mount Cat Window Perch
Cats are fearsome predators … but that doesn't mean they don't want to be comfortable as they chatter at passing squirrels. A cat hammock or window perch is a must-have for any feline, and this easy-to-install window bed will keep your kitty supported as he plots how to get his paws on the magpies outside.
Shop now: K&H EZ Mount Cat Window Perch, $21; chewy.com
11 Best Cave Bed: Bedsure Cat Bed
Think of the quintessential cat cave bed, and you'll probably picture something like this. The soft sides are squishy yet sturdy, the puffy cushion acts as a giant pillow, and it's complete with an anti-slip bottom so the bed won't slip and slide—even with the most playful kitten inside.
Shop now: Bedsure Cat Bed, $28; amazon.com
12 Best for Self-Warming: Pet Magasin Self Warming Cat Cave
Think of this as four cat beds in one: With some strategic (but simple) configuring, you can turn this bed into a purr-ito, flat mat, cozy cup, or squishy pod. The faux-fur interior and fleece and foam padding is also self-insulating, so it warms up to keep kitty cozy.
Shop now: Pet Magasin Self Warming Cat Cave, $29; chewy.com
13 Best for Couch Cuddles: Harmony Cozy Sherpa Pet Throw
If you love to snuggle with your cat on the couch but want to contain the inevitable shedding of a prolonged snooze session, simply lay down this sherpa-lined blanket. This soft throw can make kitty's favorite spot (whether on the back of the armchair or on top of the ottoman) even more comfy. And—best part—you won't have to vacuum later!
Shop now: Harmony Cozy Sherpa Pet Throw, $7; petco.com
14 Best for High-Up Felines: Trixie Bed Wall Mounted Cat Shelf
Some cats like to lurk up high to survey their kingdom (aka the living room). This soft cat shelf gives him the perfect nook to do just that—and then get some shut-eye. Hardware is included for easy installation, and, because it doesn't take up any floor space, you don't have to sweat about storage.
Shop now: Trixie Bed Wall Mounted Cat Shelf. $27; chewy.com
15 Best Hanging Bed: Doralus Macrame Cat Bed
Treat your cat like the king he is and gift him a macrame throne. Elegant and whimsical, this hanging cat bed fits right into any boho space, so you can make sure your kitty has a place to lounge without sacrificing style.
Shop now: Doralus Macrame Cat Bed, $40; amazon.com