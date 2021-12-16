I Tried This Cat Water Bowl Fountain and Will Never Go Back to a Normal Bowl

"Cats do instinctively prefer moving water over still water," Cassiday says. She says still water in the wild is known to attract bacteria, bugs, parasites, and mold more than moving water like a stream, which is less likely to be contaminated. "Water dishes can go against those natural instincts, and you may notice that your cat will only drink from the dish if the water is very fresh and changed frequently. This is also why cats like to drink from your sink and bathtub!"