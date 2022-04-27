The 9 Best Elevated Cat Bowls for Easy Eating

Best Overall: Y YHY Cat Bowl

With over 14,000 reviews and labeled Amazon's Choice for basic cat bowls, this cute ceramic bowl is sure to make mealtime easier for your feline friend! "This is one of my favorites," says Ochoa. "This is the one that my cat uses."

Made with a tilt angle design, your cat will love being able to eat all her food comfortably. Plus, you'll love how much tidier it is! This bowl is available in white, gray, and blue.