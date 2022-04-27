The 9 Best Elevated Cat Bowls for Easy Eating
Elevated cat bowls are designed to make mealtime an easy, comfortable experience for your four-legged friend—as it should be! With a raised cat bowl, your cat is able to eat and drink in a more natural position, and the raised positioning of the bowls may actually have health benefits for your kitty, too.
"An elevated cat bowl will help your cat eat better," says Sara Ochoa, DVM at Senior Tail Waggers and Whitehouse Veterinary Hospital in Whitehouse, Texas. "Many elevated bowls are also tilted to make it easier for your cat to eat." Cats with neck pain or senior cats with arthritis and joint pain could benefit from an elevated bowl as well, she says, because they won't have the neck strain while bending over to eat.
Below, you'll find nine veterinarian-recommended elevated cat bowls to help keep your kitty's neck in check.
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Y YHY Cat Bowl ($14)
- Best Splurge: YEIRVE Elevated Cat Food Bowls ($26)
- Best Ceramic: TAMAYKIM Tilted Ceramic Elevated Cat Bowls ($25)
- Best Stainless Steel: Joy Melody Cat Bowls with Stand for Food and Water ($23)
- Best for Kittens: UPSKY Double Dog Cat Bowls Premium Stainless Steel Pet Bowls ($13)
- Best Tilted: Pawkizz Elevated Cat Ceramic Bowls Stand ($25)
- Best Adjustable: Emfogo Dog Cat Bowls Raised Dog Bowl Stand Feeder Adjustable Elevated ($45)
- Best for Multiple Cats: PETKIT CYBERTAIL Elevated Dog Cat Stainless Steel Bowls ($21)
- Best Elevated Slow Feeder: Fatcatjoy Slow Feeder ($35)
Best Overall: Y YHY Cat Bowl
With over 14,000 reviews and labeled Amazon's Choice for basic cat bowls, this cute ceramic bowl is sure to make mealtime easier for your feline friend! "This is one of my favorites," says Ochoa. "This is the one that my cat uses."
Made with a tilt angle design, your cat will love being able to eat all her food comfortably. Plus, you'll love how much tidier it is! This bowl is available in white, gray, and blue.
Best Splurge: YEIRVE Elevated Cat Food Bowls
Want to treat your kitty to a purr-fectly practical dish set that also looks great in your home? "If you are looking to splurge on a cat bowl, this one would go great with different décor," Ochoa says. Two ceramic bowls nest into a silicone mat on legs, designed to be non-skidding and non-flipping. That way, your kitty's food can stay in place as he eats … strain- and bloat-free!
Best Ceramic: TAMAYKIM Tilted Ceramic Elevated Cat Bowls
Looking for sturdy ceramic bowls with a dash of chic? These dishes are mewing your name. These are not only great for your cat but also easy for you to clean, Ochoa says. These raised bowls make mealtime more comfortable for older cats with its raised height and titled angle design. Plus, who can resist an adorable fish pattern?
Best Stainless Steel: Joy Melody Cat Bowls with Stand for Food and Water
Suitable for all cats, this premium, no-frills bowl set can help ease digestion problems and joint pain with its slightly raised design. Both bowls can hold about one cup of food and water—making this a great option for your cat's daily feeding. "When looking for a stainless steel bowl, this is one that can also be easily tossed in the dishwasher," Ochoa says.
Best for Kittens: UPSKY Double Dog Cat Bowls Premium Stainless Steel Pet Bowls
Have a new kitten? Ochoa recommends this slightly raised bowl set that sits closer to the ground for young, small kittens. In addition to its slightly raised height, this stainless steel set has a no-spill design that ensures even the messiest eaters keep their food off the ground—saving you time and money.
Best Tilted: Pawkizz Elevated Cat Ceramic Bowls Stand
This simple and stylish bowl set prioritizes your cat's comfort with its raised and tilted design. Made with a water-resistant bamboo stand and high-quality ceramic dishes, your feline friend will zip over to his very own dining table at the crinkle of a bag.
Best Adjustable: Emfogo Dog Cat Bowls Raised Dog Bowl Stand Feeder Adjustable Elevated
This elevated dish set is ideal if you're looking for an option your kitten can grow up with. This bowl stand can be adjusted to the perfect height for your cat to enjoy her meals. Made using natural solid wood and an industrial-grade iron rack, you can count on this stand to last. It also comes with a feeding mat to prevent any spills or messes.
Best for Multiple Cats: PETKIT CYBERTAIL Elevated Dog Cat Stainless Steel Bowls
Have a few feline friends? Then you'll need larger bowls, especially if your cats are sharing the same water bowl, Ochoa says. These modern, minimalistic bowls will definitely do the trick. This dish set maximizes your cats' comfort with adjustable angles and a higher base. It's also designed with a deep and wide shape to prevent whisker fatigue and make eating easier. What more could your cats ask for?
Best Elevated Slow Feeder: Fatcatjoy Slow Feeder
If your cat scarfs down her food, a slow feeder bowl will help her take her time to savor her meals and keep her mentally stimulated. This elevated slow feeder cat bowl uses a fun fish bone puzzle insert for better digestion and portion control. Both beautiful and functional, this feeding station puts your cat's needs first with its adjustable bamboo stand.
What to Look For
When it comes to shopping for elevated food and water dishes, there are a few features to keep in mind when shopping for materials. Because plastic can scratch and then harbor bacteria, it's best to stay away from plastic bowls. Instead, Ochoa recommends the following materials because they won't scratch and are easy to clean:
- Glass
- Metal
- Ceramic
As far as the bowl sizing goes, she suggests a bowl that is big enough for your cat's head to get into, but not too big that they have to chase their food around the bowl.