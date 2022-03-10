The 9 Best Slow Feeder Cat Bowls of 2022
You may know that slow feeders, which are bowls or puzzles designed to keep pets from eating too quickly, are great for canine chowhounds prone to bloat. Cats can also be speed eaters, and there are benefits of bringing a slow feeder cat bowl into your home.
"How cats eat is every bit as important as what a cat eats," Marty Becker, DVM, Founder and Chief Professional Relations Officer at Fear Free, says. "The instinct to hunt is hard-wired in every cat. In our homes, we have given our cats love, safety, and food—but we've denied them the ability to fulfill their most essential survival instinct."
We tested one option on the Daily Paws TikTok account with Gigi (a rambunctious kitten who loves to gobble her food!). It helped slow down her eating while giving her some mental stimulation.
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Petstages Interactive Slow Feeder ($10)
- Best Budget: EveryYay Take It Slow Mauve Slow Feeder Cat Bowl ($7)
- Best Splurge: Petmate Jackson Galaxy Go Fish Slow Feeder Puzzle Bowl ($38)
- Best Raised: Raised Slow Feeder Cat Bowl ($16)
- Best Ceramic: Lorde Ceramic Slow Feeder Cat Bowl ($20)
- Best Tree-Style: Catit Senses 2.0 Food Tree Cat Feeder ($22)
- Best Lick Mat: LickiMat Fish-Shaped Cat Slow Feeder ($9)
- Best Puzzle: Catit Senses 2.0 Cat Digger ($15)
- Best Personalized: Customized Slow Feeder ($13)
Best Overall: Petstages Interactive Slow Feeder
Simple to use, BPA-free, and dishwasher safe, this feeder holds up to ¾ cup of either dry or wet food and can keep kitties eating and engaged for up to 10 times as long as they'd take with a boring old bowl. Bonus: the non-slip bottom will help keep the bowl in place, preventing both spilled kibbles and frustrated felines.
Best Budget: EveryYay Take It Slow Mauve Slow Feeder Cat Bowl
Who says you've gotta spent a fortune for your cat's meal delivery system? This bowl does a thorough job of slowing down speedy eaters, can be cleaned in the dishwasher, and is so affordable you might just have money left over to purchase a few extra tuna treats!
Best Splurge: Petmate Jackson Galaxy Go Fish Slow Feeder Puzzle Bowl
This Jackson Galaxy slow feeder cat bowl might be a little pricier than some other options, but rest assured, it's worth it. The twisty tails can be rearranged to keep your kitty on her toes with new challenges, the outer trough is designed to catch any food that falls, and it can even be transformed into a full-size elevated food bowl.
Best Raised: Raised Slow Feeder Cat Bowl
With a base raising it to new heights, this Petsmart slow feeder cat bowl is an excellent choice for cats who prefer an elevated dining experience. The sleek interior ridges work to keep your kitty from scarfing her kibble but remains easy to clean, even though it's hand-wash only.
Best Ceramic: Lorde Ceramic Slow Feeder Cat Bowl
Made with high-quality ceramic, this slow feeder is both dishwasher and microwave safe and comes with either a cute fish or fish bone design. It has a nice, smooth surface, and, at nearly two pounds, it's sturdy enough that even the most enthusiastic eater is unlikely to knock it out of place.
Best Tree-Style: Catit Senses 2.0 Food Tree Cat Feeder
With this fun food tree, your feline will truly feel like he's hunting for his meal as he paws through the side openings to knock pieces of kibble out and onto the spill-free dish. It's a cinch to take it apart for cleaning, and it's adjustable to allow for food of all different sizes.
Best Lick Mat: LickiMat Fish-Shaped Cat Slow Feeder
An incredibly easy way to make your cat's wet meal last a little longer is with a lick mat. And with more than 2,300 five-star reviews on Amazon, two different designs, three color options, and environmentally-friendly materials, this dishwasher-safe lick mat lands at the top of our list.
Best Puzzle: Catit Senses 2.0 Cat Digger
Got a furry friend who likes to paw at their food? This slow feeding system contains five tubes of different heights and widths that your kitty can literally dig into at mealtime. It can also be integrated with other items in the Catit 2.0 product line for even more interactive eating. The Daily Paws TikTok account tested this option with Gigi the kitten, a known food-gobbler, and it helped slow her down while giving her some mental stimulation.
Best Personalized: Customized Slow Feeder
For a seriously customized culinary experience, why not select a slow feeder designed just for your little darling? Choose from all kinds of colors, three shapes, and personalize it with your cat's name and your choice of symbols, like hearts or fish. Your kitty might not be able to read it, but she'll love it just the same!
Are Slow Feeders Good for Cats?
Most cats will benefit from a slow feeder or food puzzle, Becker says, and not only for mental stimulation. "One of the problems with cats eating freely out of an ever-full bowl is obesity and what we call 'scarf and barf.'" Still, they're not right for every kitty, particularly elderly cats with mobility issues, picky eaters, and diabetic cats, Becker explains.
Although many slow feed bowls for cats are designed for dry kibble, there are some for wet food—or, you can take a cue from Becker, who has a cat on a wet, therapeutic diet. "We still slow feed Tally by splitting her two daily meals into multiple portions and putting the portions in different places around the house—by the front door, top of stairs, master bath … so that she has to go hunt for her food in the home," he says.