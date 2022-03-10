Best Puzzle: Catit Senses 2.0 Cat Digger

Got a furry friend who likes to paw at their food? This slow feeding system contains five tubes of different heights and widths that your kitty can literally dig into at mealtime. It can also be integrated with other items in the Catit 2.0 product line for even more interactive eating. The Daily Paws TikTok account tested this option with Gigi the kitten, a known food-gobbler, and it helped slow her down while giving her some mental stimulation.