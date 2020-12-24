Let’s get colorful! You may want one of these non-skid, near spill-proof bowls to use yourself after you take a look. Not only will you get two Ureverbasic bowls for the price of one, but the vibrant colors will brighten up any space for two or more cats! The anti-corrosion bowl makes these perfect for long-term use and easy to wipe out when it’s time for fresh water. Make sure to hand wash these so the outer design stays colorful for years to come!

Shop now: Ureverbasic Cat Bowls, $13; amazon.com