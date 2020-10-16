We love how many customizable functions this automatic feeder has. You can program it to dispense up to four meals a day, you can specify the portion size of each feeding, and you can store up to 29 cups of cat food in the hopper, meaning you’ll only have to refill it about once a week. It also comes with the ability to record a message that you cat will hear during feeding time.

