11 Automatic Cat Feeders That Ensure Your Feline Will Be Fed on Time, Every Time
Any cat owner with an inconsistent or hectic schedule knows that feeding your cat can cause some serious anxiety. When you can’t predict when you’ll be home, automatic cat feeders can be a stress-free solution.
There are many factors like age, weight, and energy levels that determine how much and how often you should feed your cat, but from age six months to maturity, the majority of cats should be fed twice a day, according to Cornell University’s College of Vet Medicine. Automatic cat feeders ensure your cat is getting the nutrition they need thanks to features like built-in timers and portion controls.
Of course, automatic cat feeders should never be an excuse to leave your cat at home by itself for an extended period of time. If you’re heading out on a week-long vacation, you still need to get a cat sitter! But if you find that you often work late or tend to sleep in and skip your cat’s morning feeding time, an automatic cat feeder is a simple solution to keep your feline happy and healthy.
That’s why we’ve rounded up the 11 best automatic cat feeders, taking into consideration how much food they hold, how easy they are to program, and the value for your money.
Roffie Automatic Cat Feeder
We love how many customizable functions this automatic feeder has. You can program it to dispense up to four meals a day, you can specify the portion size of each feeding, and you can store up to 29 cups of cat food in the hopper, meaning you’ll only have to refill it about once a week. It also comes with the ability to record a message that you cat will hear during feeding time.
WOPET Automatic Cat Feeder
Tech-savvy cat owners, rejoice! This automatic cat feeder can be programmed completely from your smartphone, so if you have an unexpected late night in the office, you can still make sure your cat gets fed without having to program the feeder ahead of time. This feeder also sends you an alert if you’re low on food so you’ll never forget to refill it.
PetSafe Cat Food Dispenser
This highly reliable feeder is a great budget-friendly option for any cat owner that consistently spends time away from home. It’s also the most tamper-resistant of all the feeders on this list, so you can stress less about your cat finding a way to break in and eat all the extra food when you’re not home.
TSYMO Automatic Cat Feeder
This feeder has all the best features you should look for in a cat feeder, like personalized feeding times and portions, a built-in voice recorder, and an easy-to-clean design. But its anti-clog feature is what stood out to us as especially noteworthy. The device is able to automatically reverse the flow of food if the bowl is already full, which prevents the mechanism from clogging.
SureFlap SureFeed Microchip Pet Feeder
Do you have a cat that needs a special prescription diet? If you have a multi-cat household with other cats or dogs who might steal that special food, this fancy-looking feeder is the solution you’re looking for. It uses microchip technology to only open for the cat that feeding is scheduled for. You can only schedule one feeding at a time though, so this one’s best for cats who prefer to graze all day long.
PETKIT Automatic Pet Feeder
This feeder is Alexa-enabled, so you can literally just tell your Amazon Echo device when and how much you want to feed your cat. It doesn't get much easier than that! We also love that the feeder has a double-lock system to make sure your cat’s food stays as fresh as possible.
Iseebiz Automatic Cat Feeder
Is this a robot or a cat feeder? It’s basically both! With feeding time and portion programming, voice recording, an infrared sensor to prevent clogging, and a voice recorder, it essentially does everything a human would do during feeding time if you were there. One reviewer says that this automatic feeder is the only one she’s tried that her cat hasn’t been able to break into (try as she might).
Cat Mate C500 Automatic Pet Feeder
If your cat prefers wet food, this is the best automatic feeder for them thanks to built-in ice packs that keep the wet food fresh all day long. It’s also dishwasher safe, so clean-up is a breeze.
PetSafe Healthy Pet Simply Feed Programmable Cat Feeder
This feeder has a slow feed option so it gradually dispenses your cat’s food over a 15-minute period instead of all at once. It’ll slow down any speedy eaters, which can help your cat with indigestion and bloating.
Qpets Programmable Automatic Pet Feeder for Cats
If you want to keep your cat on a consistent feeding schedule even when you take them on vacation or a road trip, this feeder is perfect. It’s easily transportable thanks to its slim design, and it runs on batteries, so you don’t have to rely on outlets.
PetSafe 6-Meal Automatic Cat Feeder
This feeder has a clear top, so you can easily see when you need to refill. Because this rotating dispenser has six separate compartments, you can easily customize different portions throughout the day. For example, you can schedule two normal-sized portions in the morning and night, and then you can fill one compartment with a few kibble bits as a mid-afternoon snack.
