8 Minimalist Cat Collars for Pet Parents Who Love a Modern Aesthetic

While there are plenty of eye-catching cat collars on the market, it can be hard to find options that feel more modern and minimalist rather than chaotic and loud. After all, it's your cat, not their collar, who should be the star of the show, right? Still, that's not to say that a simple collar for your kitty can't also be aesthetically pleasing—in fact, there are tons of pretty, fashionable cat collars featuring no-frills designs, such as the eight options we've rounded up below, including luxe fabrics like velvet and leather and even trendy, single-color collars in olive green or blush.