9 Christmas Cat Collars That Are Absolutely Purr-fect for the Most Festive Felines
Your favorite feline is your best friend and sassiest companion. And while some kitties may prefer to climb up in their cat tree rather than join the family holiday fun, you can still include them in the celebration by decking them out with one of these cute Christmas cat collars.
Unlike doggos who may tolerate an outfit, your kitty is less likely to agree to a Santa suit. But a seasonal switch up of their collars can be a low-key way to keep Mittens involved in the festivities without a full outfit change ... especially if you treat them to a little tuna treat for their cooperation!
We scoured the internet for the best Christmas cat collars to help your kitty join in on the fun in her own laid-back way. If any of these cute Christmas collars make their way under your tree this holiday season, share a photo of your cat rocking their new look on Instagram via @DailyPaws.
Related Items
1 Christmas Cat Collar With Bell
Santa Claus is jolly, but we prefer Santa Paws! This soft red, black, gold, and white collar resembles the big guy and is a cozy look for your kitty to wear during the holidays. Complete with a bell so you can hear when your pet is about to pounce, this is a must-have Christmas cat collar for December gatherings.
Shop now: Christmas Cat Collar With Bell, $8; walmart.com
2 Country Brook Petz® Christmas Plaid Cat Collar
Your favorite thing about the holiday season is the joy of being at home, cozied up with everyone you hold near and dear. This, of course, includes your cat. And while they probably won't enjoy matching pajamas, they'll put up with this country-inspired Christmas cat collar covered in paw prints, snowflakes, and plaid.
Shop now: Country Brook Petz® Christmas Plaid Cat Collar, $8; walmart.com
3 Christmas Eve Cat Collar
'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring—except your curious cat meowing throughout the night. Make sure they're ready for Santa's big arrival with this Christmas cat collar themed with milk, cookies, candy canes, stars, and more. It comes in three sizes and can adjust to fit your kitty perfectly.
Shop now: Christmas Eve Cat Collar, $13; etsy.com
4 Humbug Christmas Cat Collar
If there's one holiday phrase to describe your anti-social kitty's antics during the annual holiday get-together, it's "bah humbug." Though you wish they'd wag their tail like a pup, they tend to keep their affections mild. Honor their sentiment with this Christmas cat collar made of lightweight green nylon webbing.
Shop now: Humbug Christmas Cat Collar, $11; etsy.com
5 BoomBone Christmas Cat Collar Flower
This year was a special one if you brought home a tiny, floofy kitten. Their sweet purrs, gentle meows, and cuddles have made your days brighter, and you want to show them off this holiday to your loved ones. This beautiful Christmas cat collar features vibrant floral hues as well as a very festive red bow. They may play with it before they wear it, but as long as you capture a pic for Instagram, it'll be worth it.
Shop now: BoomBone Christmas Cat Collar Flower, $7; amazon.com
6 Pawskido 3 Pack Cat Christmas Collar
Like you, your fashion-forward kitty requires outfit changes. Luckily, this affordable three-pack set lets them go from green to red to match whatever holiday occasion they're attending. The collars feature pull-and-release technology in case she's prone to getting stuck, and if she happens to sneak outside, the bell will give the neighborhood birds a heads up before she pounces.
Shop now: Pawskido 3 Pack Cat Christmas Collar, $10; amazon.com
7 Merry Makings Sweet Tidings Candy Cane-Printed Bowtie Cat Collar
For the ultimate Christmas cat collar, look no further. This adorable design has it all: a bell, red and green patterns, a bow tie, and lots of charm. We also appreciate the tug-and-release safety feature and the ability to adjust the size based on your kitty's neck. For the holiday family photo, this is just about purr-fect.
Shop now: Merry Makings Sweet Tidings Candy Cane-Printed Bowtie Cat Collar, $12; petco.com
8 Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Cat Collar
Some families are all about baking up treats and heirloom recipes. Others go door-to-door caroling. But your family? They're on their way to Disney! No matter how many times you watch your favorite movies, you can't get enough of the cheer and jolly that comes from Mickey Mouse and his friends. Deck your kitty out with this Disney-inspired Christmas cat collar that fits felines eight pounds or heavier.
Shop now: Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Cat Collar, $9; chewy.com
9 Frisco Festive Penguins Cat Ruffle Collar with Bells
Truth be told, it's not likely that your kitty keeps this floofy collar on for very long before she tries to turn it into a toy. But it might work for a quick photo op! Just don't plan to leave it on for long—your kitty's comfort is more important than looking pretty for the party.
Shop now: Frisco Festive Penguins Cat Ruffle Collar with Bells, $8; chewy.com