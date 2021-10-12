14 Oh-So-Adorable Cat Sweaters to Keep Kitty Warm on Chilly Days and Holiday Nights
With a nip in the air and pumpkin spice in your coffee cup, it may be time to think about donning your cat in a cozy sweater, especially if you have a hairless cat like a Sphynx or Peterbald, one that had to be shaved, or a cat that seems to be cold. We thought you might need a little help picking the purr-fect pullover for your favorite feline so we curated the complete cat sweater guide.
Before we let the cat out of the bag about our fabulous finds, keep in mind these tips:
- Take their measurements and compare to the manufacturer guidelines to ensure a proper fit
- Start slow when putting on the sweater
- If your cat doesn't want any part of the sweater, don't force it! You can always opt for a heated cat house or bed to warm them up on chilly days.
The Ultimate Guide to Cat Sweaters
Related Items
1 Frisco Spooky Ghost Dog & Cat Sweater
Your favorite feline will be a Halloween hit in this haunted house-inspired sweater. This slip-on sweater is comfy and cute with a built-in leash hole and is available in six sizes. Spooky and stylish, the sweater is ideal for Halloween parties, trick or treating, or simply looking adorable.
Shop now: Frisco Spooky Ghost Dog & Cat Sweater, $11; chewy.com
2 Tiny Kitten Sweaters for Sphynx Cats
Hundreds of happy tiny cat owners commented that this soft and stretchy knit sweater was "purr-fect" for their diminutive kitties. The cable-knit pullover is designed for Sphynx and other hairless cats, and fits best on kitties weighing 3–5 pounds.
Shop now: Tiny Kitten Sweaters for Sphynx Cats, $16; etsy.com
3 Mihachi Winter Leopard Warm Cat Sweater
Accolades are abundant for this stylish leopard vest. The soft lightweight pullover is ideal for cats on the prowl for style, softness, and comfort. One reviewer says that the item is "trés chic." This turtleneck cat sweater is also warm and easy to clean.
Shop now: Mihachi Winter Leopard Warm Cat Sweater, $10; amazon.com
4 EXPAWLORER Cat Sweater for Cold Weather
The handsome cardigan is lightweight, soft, and a stunning staple for your classic cat's closet. Its timeless design is always on trend and will keep your cat's torso toasty on chilly days. Check out this amazing story about a firefighter and a tabby cat that will warm your heart.
Shop now: EXPAWLORER Cat Sweater for Cold Weather, $11; amazon.com
5 Frisco Fair Isle Fleece Lined Cat Hoodie
Whether you are looking for a cozy covering for a frigid afternoon or a classic outfit for a holiday photo shoot, you will love this fleece. Soft and cozy, the hoodie is easy to pull over your cat's head or you can fasten with a hook and eye for a snug fit.
Shop now: Frisco Fair Isle Fleece Lined Cat Hoodie, $15; chewy.com
6 BOBIBI Christmas Cat Sweater
Looking for the purrfect cat sweater to don your furry friend for a holiday photo shoot? This precious pullover is a holiday sweater great for any Christmas card! The cute candy cane design features Santa, is machine washable, and is available in five sizes.
Shop now: BOBIBI Christmas Cat Sweater, $11; amazon.com
7 Holiday Stripe Sherpa Cat Sweater
This multi-color hooded sweater will bring a smile to any cat owner's face! The sherpa fabric and attachable hood (with ear slits!) will keep your cat feeling snug and warm.
Shop now: Holiday Stripe Sherpa Cat Sweater, $10; target.com
8 Norwegian Cat Sweater
Looking to don your cat in a comfy and warm sweater for those chilly days? This handmade sweater is seamless for the ultimate comfort. and the wool and acrylic combo is incredibly soft and cozy. Check out these ways to keep your kitty busy indoors once the cold weather commences.
Shop now: Norwegian Cat Sweater, $29; etsy.com
9 Purrfect Slip On/Slip Off Fleece Sweater for Sphynx
Whether you have a hairless kitten or a long-hair cat, your feline will love the feel of this soft sweater. The cozy fleece is simple to slip on and off, allowing your cat to feel free and fashionable.
Shop now: Slip On/Slip Off Fleece Sweater for Sphynx, $16; etsy.com
10 Classic Braids, Hand-knitted Cable Cat Sweater
We fell in love with this handmade sweater's pattern. Classic braids are knit into this cozy sweater that will keep your furry friend warm on cloudy days, and it's available in over 20 colors so you can find one to bring out your cat's best features.
Shop now: Classic Braids, Hand-knitted Cable Cat Sweater, $28; etsy.com
11 Polar Bear Dog and Cat Sweater
Do you have a cat and dog that need to be outfitted for a holiday photo shoot, family gathering, or a walk on a wintry day? This polar bear turtleneck is enchanting and easy to slip on and off. Need more pet holiday sweaters? Check out our favorite matching pet and owner Christmas sweaters.
Shop now: Polar Bear Dog and Cat Sweater, $12; target.com
13 Bolbove Bro'Bear Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater for Small Dogs & Cats
The Amazon favorite is a terrific turtleneck to add to your cat's sweater collection. We can imagine this baby blue color would look stunning on any cat! Bonus: it's machine washable, too!
Shop now: Bolbove Bro'Bear Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater for Small Dogs and Cats, $13; amazon.com
14 Fashionable Turtleneck Cat Sweater
Your heart will go thump when you see your cat in this sweet sweater studded with hearts. The turtleneck screams "Valentine's Day" with the pink, white, and gray pattern and is trimmed with a ruffle bottom.
Shop now: Fashionable Turtleneck Cat Sweater, $11; amazon.com