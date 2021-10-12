14 Oh-So-Adorable Cat Sweaters to Keep Kitty Warm on Chilly Days and Holiday Nights

With a nip in the air and pumpkin spice in your coffee cup, it may be time to think about donning your cat in a cozy sweater, especially if you have a hairless cat like a Sphynx or Peterbald, one that had to be shaved, or a cat that seems to be cold. We thought you might need a little help picking the purr-fect pullover for your favorite feline so we curated the complete cat sweater guide.