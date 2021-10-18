13 Cat Face Masks Every Kitty Parent Should Have in Their Collection

If you're a cat lover, there are plenty—and we mean plenty—of cat-themed face masks for sale that will show off just the right amount of your inner crazy cat lady. There are whimsical kitty prints, ones with realistic whiskers, masks with sassy social distancing messages, stylish animal prints, and custom designs where you can show off your own felines. Whether you're looking for reusable or the disposable variety, there's a cat mask just for you. Most of these options feature multiple layers and lots of comfy features like adjustable ear loops and nose clips.