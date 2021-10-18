13 Cat Face Masks Every Kitty Parent Should Have in Their Collection
Face masks have become a necessary accessory that look like they'll be sticking around for the foreseeable future. And, if you're looking to freshen up your mask supply, there are tons of options out there, from the simple light-blue disposable varieties to N95s to cloth masks that come in every color and print imaginable. You can even get custom masks with your pet's face printed right on them!
If you're a cat lover, there are plenty—and we mean plenty—of cat-themed face masks for sale that will show off just the right amount of your inner crazy cat lady. There are whimsical kitty prints, ones with realistic whiskers, masks with sassy social distancing messages, stylish animal prints, and custom designs where you can show off your own felines. Whether you're looking for reusable or the disposable variety, there's a cat mask just for you. Most of these options feature multiple layers and lots of comfy features like adjustable ear loops and nose clips.
Check out this list of the 13 best cat-themed face coverings so you can show off your love for your furry friends while staying safe. We're sure everyone you encounter while wearing one of these cat face masks will be smiling (even if you can't see it under their mask). 😻
The Best Cat Face Masks
Related Items
1 Maskc Leopard Face Masks
Disposable face masks don't have to be a boring blue or black. This pack of 10 animal print masks offers a three-ply construction with a high level of filtration. The adjustable nose bridge ensures it fits snuggly and the soft ear loops make it comfortable to wear all day. It's also breathable so you can wear it during your workout.
Shop now: Maskc Leopard Face Masks, $10; maskc.com
2 Lazy Cat Animal Face Mask
Available in a variety of cute, colorful, and whimsical cat prints, these cat masks are breathable and machine washable. It comes two to a pack, and reviews say they're comfortable and fit well thanks to the adjustable ear loops and nose clip. You can even replace the filters!
Shop now: Lazy Cat Animal Face Mask, $17; amazon.com
3 Funny Cat With Tongue Smile Face Mask
For days when you're feeling mischievous, this smiling cat face mask is the perfect accessory that will make anyone you pass do a double-take. And, the two-pack also comes with a resting face cat mask for other days when you're feeling a little more chill. The masks are washable, waterproof, and have adjustable ear loops and a nose clip that molds to your face.
Shop now: Funny Cat With Tongue Smile Face Mask, $14; amazon.com
4 Black Cat Face Mask With Filter Pocket
Black cat fans will love this mask featuring a stylish design. The cat mask offers five layers of protection, an activated carbon filter, an M-shaped nose clip, and soft, breathable fabric. The ear loops are adjustable for an optimal fit, and the brand even boasts that your glasses won't fog if you wear this mask.
Shop now: Black Cat Face Mask With Filter Pocket, $10; amazon.com
5 Natural Blue Cat Print Face Mask
Sport a fun, cartoonish cat face with this high-quality cotton mask and you'll put a smile on everyone's face. It's machine washable, soft, reusable, and comfortable to wear all day long. Fellow cat lovers will dish out the compliments when they see you wearing this mask around.
Shop now: Natural Blue Cat Print Face Mask, $9; chewy.com
6 Cover Your Meowth Face Mask
Fellow cat lovers will get a kick out of this one! Featuring a cute cat face and the funny message "Cover Your Meowth," this mask is sure to garner some laughs. It's made of soft and durable three-ply cotton, and it's machine washable.
Shop now: Cover Your Meowth Face Mask, $8; walmart.com
7 Purple Leopard Print Face Mask
Colorful and leopard print—what's not to love! This pink and purple animal print mask with black trim is not only stylish, but it's also breathable and comfortable enough to wear all day. Made with three layers of 100-percent cotton and one layer of breathable polyester, it offers plenty of protection, too.
Shop now: Purple Leopard Print Face Mask, $13; walmart.com
8 Cat Face Mask, Reusable
With sizes available for kids and adults, this cat face mask lets you express yourself and your love for your feline friends. It comes in six different whimsical unique cat designs, and you'll want all of them. The cat mask is breathable, made from cotton, and has adjustable ear loops and a pocket to add filters.
Shop now: Cat Face Mask, Reusable, $7; etsy.com
9 Cute Kitty Disposable Face Masks
If you're looking to jazz up your disposable mask collection, these are just the ones. The pack of 50 cat masks features three different kitty designs. They're breathable, comfortable, offer three layers of protection, including a water-blocking layer, a filter layer, and absorbent layer to absorb moisture from your breath.
Shop now: Cute Kitty Disposable Face Masks, $15; amazon.com
10 Cute Modern Leopard Cheetah Adult Cloth Face Mask
This mask let you look stylish while you're social distancing. They come in lots of vibrant colors, like purple and gold, with a foil animal print pattern. The mask has adjustable ear loops and nose clips, and they're machine-washable so you can wear them as often as you want.
Shop now: Cute Modern Leopard Cheetah Adult Cloth Face Mask, $13; zazzle.com
11 Funny Black, Gray and White Kitty Cats Adult Cloth Face Mask
Who said neutrals have to be boring? This face mask features subtly smiling cats in black, white, and gray—a great combo to go with anything you're wearing, while still showing off your fun side. If you prefer something more colorful, there's another version in hot pink and orange. This mask is designed with adjustable ear loops and a place to insert a disposable mask for extra protection.
Shop now: Funny Black, Gray and White Kitty Cats Adult Cloth Face Mask, $13; zazzle.com
12 Custom Cat Face Mask
Give Mittens the attention she deserves with a custom cat face mask sporting her photo. This Etsy maker allows cat lovers to upload photos of up to three kitties, and they'll crop out your pet's face and print it on the fabric mask. Handmade and multi-layered, each mask is made with black trim and can come in a variety of sizes and colors to fit your face size.
Shop now: Custom Cat Face Mask, $15; etsy.com
13 Slip Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering
This luxurious face mask features a silk outer layer with an inner cotton lining and is a stylish addition to any outfit. But, you can still display your love of cats, as it comes in gray- and rose-colored leopard print. The mask is washable with an adjustable ear straps and nose wire for a perfect fit.
Shop now: Slip Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering, $39; nordstrom.com