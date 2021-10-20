These Comfy Cat Hoodies Let You Bring Your Cat Along for the Ride

Hoodies are the ultimate lounge gear, and their deep pockets offer a great place to hide cat treats—don't get us started on the entertainment value of the drawstrings! Go for hoodies with fluffy ears or something more sophisticated with a little black cat image or even customize with a photo of your very own cat buddy. And if you're looking to bring your furry friend trick-or-treating with you, a cat hoodie is the perfect spot for them to snuggle up for the ride.