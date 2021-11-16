These Are the Cutest Cat Christmas Sweaters—and They're All Under $25

7 Christmas Winter Sweater for Dogs and Cats

BRB, buying one of each! These bright, jolly sweaters are a must for your kitty companion. These pullover sweaters are made from 100-percent cotton and are soft, lightweight, and breathable for your cat to wear. Sweater designs include a gingerbread couple, snowmen, and reindeer. All sweaters are available in sizes ranging from x-small to x-large.

Shop now: Christmas Winter Sweater for Dogs and Cats, $19-25; etsy.com