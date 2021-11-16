These Are the Cutest Cat Christmas Sweaters—and They're All Under $25
Thinking about rocking ugly holiday sweaters with your furry friend? Or do you simply want your kitty decked out in boughs of holly-patterned knits to show off her holiday spirit—even if she is a bit of a Scrooge?
We've picked out the best cat Christmas sweaters, ranging from cute and classy to quirky and "ugly"—all under $25. You'll want to have your cat's measurements ready so you can choose the sweater that is the best fit in regards to their personality, and of course, sizing!
12 Festive and Jolly Cat Christmas Sweaters
Related Items
1 HYLYUN Cat Christmas Sweater 2 Packs
Whether you have two cats or just one who loves (OK—doesn't totally hate) playing dress up, this two-pack of festive sweaters is a great option. The pack includes a classic reindeer and snowflake pattern made with a doubled-knitted threaded cuff and double-knitted high collar to keep your cat warm. An extra plus your cat will love: they're easy to put on and take off. Available in five sizes so you can find a comfy fit for your Fluffy.
Shop now: HYLYUN Cat Christmas Sweater 2 Packs, $15; amazon.com
2 Polar Bear Dog and Cat Sweater
This festive polar bear sweater is a must-have if your cat's wardrobe is filled with red and white clothing for the season. This sweater combines winter and holiday cheer with its use of colors and design. Made from 100-percent acrylic fabric, this turtleneck sweater feels like a warm hug your cat can wear.
Shop now: Polar Bear Dog and Cat Sweater, $12; target.com
3 Frisco Christmas Tree Dog & Cat Ugly Sweater
It's not Christmas without at least one "ugly sweater." Great for Christmas photos or an ugly sweater party, your feline friend can step out in style. (Really, who can resist a Christmas tree sweater with pom-pom ornaments?) The pullover design makes it easy to put on and take off and is cut to make it easier to wear for when it's potty time.
Shop now: Frisco Christmas Tree Dog & Cat Ugly Sweater, $17; chewy.com
4 BoomBone Reindeer Dog Turtleneck Sweater
This red and white reindeer sweater is bright, bold, and fashionable. Available in small and medium sizes, this sweater is designed to keep your cat the most comfortable while she's watching the festivities or posing for Christmas photos.
Shop now: BoomBone Reindeer Dog Turtleneck Sweater, $12; amazon.com
5 Frisco Bite Me Gingerbread Dog & Cat Christmas Sweater
Whether your cat is a bit of a lovable Scrooge or you simply want a laugh, this fun gingerbread pullover is stylish, snug, and photo op-worthy. The sweater is made from thick, acrylic knit and features a leash hole so your kitty can make a fashion statement while out and about.
Shop now: Frisco Bite Me Gingerbread Dog & Cat Christmas Sweater, $15-18; chewy.com
6 BOBIBI Cat Sweater Christmas
In the words of SpongeBob Squarepants, "the best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time—one with a collar, turtleneck." This is that one special sweater for your kitty. Made from 100-percent acrylic yarn, this sweater is sure to keep your cat nice and cozy during the holiday season. Available in five sizes, you can choose from three designs: a red and white Santa sweater, red and white reindeer sweater, or a multi-colored reindeer sweater.
Shop now: BOBIBI Cat Sweater Christmas, $13-17; amazon.com
7 Christmas Winter Sweater for Dogs and Cats
BRB, buying one of each! These bright, jolly sweaters are a must for your kitty companion. These pullover sweaters are made from 100-percent cotton and are soft, lightweight, and breathable for your cat to wear. Sweater designs include a gingerbread couple, snowmen, and reindeer. All sweaters are available in sizes ranging from x-small to x-large.
Shop now: Christmas Winter Sweater for Dogs and Cats, $19-25; etsy.com
8 Mogoko Cute Dog Cat Ugly Christmas Sweater
Watch your kitty transform into Santa's cutest little helper as soon as he wears this. This festive elf sweater will keep your cat warm and comfortable in the cold winter months. Made of 100-percent acrylic material, this sweater is soft, thick, and easy to wear.
Shop now: Mogoko Cute Dog Cat Ugly Christmas Sweater, $10-13; amazon.com
9 Christmas Santa Outfit Cloak with Hat for Cats
Dress your kitty like the fashion icon she is in this Christmas cloak cape. This red Santa cape is made of soft, high-quality material and is constructed with a thick plush white trim and pom-pom. Your cat will surely bring holiday cheer to the family as Santa Claws! Available in small, medium, and large.
Shop now: Christmas Santa Outfit Cloak with Hat for Cats, $13-15; etsy.com
10 Christmas Pet Sweater for Small Dogs and Cats
If you've got one cool cat, this is the kind of Christmas outfit he needs. (Yes, needs!) This festive cardigan is made of 95-percent cotton and 5-percent spandex, so it'll have some stretch to fit comfortably. And not only does your feline friend get a cute, soft sweater, but he'll also get a pair of pet sunglasses, an adjustable collar, and a necklace. He might just ask you to call him The Notorious C.A.T.
Shop now: Christmas Pet Sweater for Small Dogs and Cats, $24; amazon.com
11 Frisco Fair Isle Fleece Lined Dog & Cat Hoodie
The holiday season calls for fair isle fleece. This holiday hoodie is just what kitty needs to look her best at home, in photos, or at Christmas parties. Snug, soft, and comfortable, this pullover hoodie is made of 100-percent polyester fabric and fleece. Available in three colors and seven sizes, you can pick a look and fit that best suits your cat.
Shop now: Frisco Fair Isle Fleece Lined Dog & Cat Hoodie, $16; chewy.com
12 Christmas Sweaters for Cats
If you and your feline friend can't get enough of Christmas, this sweet and sophisticated sweater is sure to spread holiday cheer. Your cat will love to be snuggled up in this handmade sweater, all while looking her absolute best. Available in several colors and patterns including: gray, green, blue with elk, green with "Merry Christmas," and pink.
Shop now: Christmas Sweaters for Cats, $15; etsy.com