Here's the thing about cats in costumes, though—no matter how cute Mittens would look for that Instagram post, you should never force her into it. If your cat proves to be a bit of a Scrooge (as in, if she's visibly uncomfortable or upset about wearing a Santa suit), try to get her comfortable with the item with some good old fashioned positive reinforcement tactics. Bribery with her favorite treats can help, as well as limiting the amount of time she's in the outfit. Just snap a few cute pictures in front of the tree, then take it off and let her go back to her cat tree. And if it's just not in the cards for a cute Santa hat or reindeer jammies, maybe something simple like a festive Christmas cat collar will do the trick instead.