These Are the Most Adorable Cat Christmas Costumes On the Internet ... And They're All Less Than $20
With cozy nights in sipping hot cocoa, baking sugar cookies, and decorating the tree, the holidays give us a lot to purr about—especially when we include our fur babies in the festive fun. Cat Christmas costumes are a silly and festive way to celebrate the most wonderful time of year (and create some Instagram-worthy photos, too).
Here's the thing about cats in costumes, though—no matter how cute Mittens would look for that Instagram post, you should never force her into it. If your cat proves to be a bit of a Scrooge (as in, if she's visibly uncomfortable or upset about wearing a Santa suit), try to get her comfortable with the item with some good old fashioned positive reinforcement tactics. Bribery with her favorite treats can help, as well as limiting the amount of time she's in the outfit. Just snap a few cute pictures in front of the tree, then take it off and let her go back to her cat tree. And if it's just not in the cards for a cute Santa hat or reindeer jammies, maybe something simple like a festive Christmas cat collar will do the trick instead.
Happy shopping!
Related Items
1 Deluxe Holiday Cat Santa Hat
Nothing says "Happy Holidays" like the classic Santa hat, and this cute little version means your kitty can join in on the fun, too. These pet-friendly hats are designed with comfort in mind, featuring ear straps and an adjustable elastic chin strap to snugly fit your cat's noggin. The fuzzy white brim is stuffed with polyester so it always keeps its shape.
Shop now: Deluxe Holiday Cat Santa Hat, $8; chewy.com
2 Front Walking Santa Cat Costume
Here comes Santa Claws! This two-piece costume features a jolly red suit and headpiece hat and beard. When your cat's all dressed up, she'll look like the Big Man himself. The best part is that sizes range from XS to XXXL, so you can get a matching Christmas costume for your dog, too.
Shop now: Front Walking Santa Cat Costume, $18; chewy.com
3 Christmas Pet Collar
Dress your cat up with her own jingle bells in this adorable handmade Christmas cat collar. While wearing it, your kitty will bring merry making to any room just by walking into it! The collar ties in the back with a festive bow—because, after all, your cat is a gift.
Shop now: Christmas Pet Collar, $17; etsy.com
4 All Spruced Up Christmas Tree Cat Cape
Drape kitty in a cheery cape! This colorful garment is decorated in Christmas lights and candy canes, and it Velcros at the neck for fast-and-easy fashion. It even comes with a little hood topped with a festive star just like your real-life Christmas tree.
Shop now: All Spruced Up Christmas Tree Cat Cape, $13; petco.com
5 Front Walking Reindeer Cat Costume
Santa would be nowhere without his reindeer, and—let's be real—we would be nowhere without our feline friends. This two-piece costume turns your cat into the flying critters of Christmas lore, complete with a bright red nose for professional-grade sleigh-pulling.
Shop now: Front Walking Reindeer Cat Costume, $18; chewy.com
6 Mrs. Claus 4-Piece Set for Cats
This hat and scarf combo will make your cat look as dashing as Dasher himself. The buffalo check pattern is both festive and fashionable, making your cat ready for your Christmas card photo shoot or family holiday party. Bonus points if you have matching plaid pajamas!
Shop now: Mrs. Claus 4-Piece Set for Cats, $10; petco.com
7 Costume Christmas Headwear Accessory
Another take on a stylish Christmas tree cape, this super-soft fleece and cotton costume is easy to wear and ties together with a ribbon. Though we have a feeling your kitty might not be able to resist batting around the colorful balls that frame the hood.
Shop now: Costume Christmas Headwear Accessory, $14; amazon.com
8 Holiday Hoodwinked Ivory Cat Cape
This high-fashion hooded shawl will turn even the blackest cat into a snow-white polar bear (ears included). If you have a hairless cat (like the sphynx), the faux-shearling is a fun way to keep her warm during the cold weather, too!
Shop now: Holiday Hoodwinked Ivory Cat Cape, $13; petco.com
9 Secret Santa Cat Costume
Once she dawns this red suit, your kitty is an instant source of holiday cheer. This cat Christmas costume features all the classic Santa details, from the white (faux, of course) fur trim to the belt with a gold buckle.
Shop now: Secret Santa Cat Costume, $13; petco.com
10 Front Walking Gingerbread Cat Costume
With red and green buttons, frosting edges, and a candy cane in hand, this costume is (almost) as sweet as your cat. The two-piece outfit makes it look like there's a little gingerbread cat run, run, running around your house.
Shop now: Front Walking Gingerbread Cat Costume, $17; chewy.com
11 Front Walking Christmas Tree Cat Costume
We don't know what's cuter—the pom-pom tree lights, the little gold star topper, or the tree trunk legs. The elastic ear and chin straps make the costume comfortable for kitty, and the body piece Velcros in the back. Bonus: it's suitable for both dogs and cats!
Shop now: Front Walking Christmas Tree Cat Costume, $18; chewy.com
12 Meowbucks Apron
Who ordered the peppermint meow-cha? One of the most-anticipated Christmas traditions is the Starbucks holiday menu, and this barista apron gets your kitty ready for her pup—er, kitty?—cup. This costume is handmade and ties easily around your cat like a harness.
Shop now: Meowbucks Apron, starting at $12; etsy.com