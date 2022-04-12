We're Bananas for These 8 Cat Bandanas
A cat bandana is a super simple way to add a pop of purr-sonality to your kitty's look, especially if you're trying to nail a certain aesthetic for a family photo or need a new picture of her to frame for your desk. After all, what could be easier than choosing a brightly hued or adorably patterned neckerchief, rolling it up, and tying it—loosely—around your cat's neck?
Now, cute as those cat bandanas may be, they generally should not be left on without supervision since it can be all too easy for your tabby to twist herself into trouble, getting a leg caught in the bandana or snagging it on furniture. A cat bandana collar, on the other hand, might be a better option for longer term wear since the fabric of the bandana simply slides onto a breakaway collar, offering an important safety feature alongside the fashion accessory.
No matter what occasion you have in mind for your kitty to debut her new accessory, we've rounded up eight of our favorite cat bandanas below.
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Frisco Geometric Dog & Cat Bandana ($5)
- Best Budget: Fridja Adjustable Pet Bandana Collar ($2)
- Best Personalized: BengeMarkGifts Personalized Mustard Yellow Cat Bandana ($7+)
- Best for Summer: BeverlyDesignZ Summer Cat Bandana ($9+)
- Best Reversible: Camberry Designs Reversible Orange x Bumblebee Cat Bandana ($10)
- Best with Bow Tie: Retro Shaw Breakaway Cat Collar With Bandana and Bow Tie ($13)
- Best for Shy Cats: G&G Outfitters Can't Touch This Pet Bandana ($10)
- Best for Brunch: BeverlyDesignZ Brunch Reversible Bandana ($9+)
Best Overall: Frisco Geometric Dog & Cat Bandana
This bandana's bright turquoise color paired with the simple, modern geometric print adds up to one super cute cat bandana. Just roll it, tie it, and make sure to snap a picture because this look is too sweet to miss. (And good news! If you've also got a pup, it comes in a larger size so they can match.)
Best Budget: Fridja Adjustable Pet Bandana Collar
Classics are classic for a reason, and this neck scarf collar is proof that a simple, colorful handkerchief print is still plenty stylish. Just keep in mind that this cat bandana collar is not a breakaway collar, so it should always be worn under supervision.
Best Personalized: BengeMarkGifts Personalized Mustard Yellow Cat Bandana
In case the trendy mustard color and delightful floral print isn't enough, this cat bandana can be ordered with or without a collar, and can be personalized! Just add your kitty's name to your order and it'll be embroidered on the scarf. And if you want to match your kitty (who doesn't?), you can order a matching hair scrunchie.
Best for Summer: BeverlyDesignZ Summer Cat Bandana
The oranges against the light pink backdrop of this cat collar just scream summer! If your cat is a window percher and sun bather who's excited about a summer full of sunshine, slip their collar through this slide-on bandana. Now all they need is a glass of lemonade with a little umbrella!
Best Reversible: Camberry Designs Reversible Orange x Bumblebee Cat Bandana
It doesn't get much sweeter than this handmade reversible bandana. With oranges on one side and bees on the other, it's sure to brighten up anybody's day—and the hook and loop fastener make it a cinch to put on and take off (especially around those squirmy kitties).
Best with Bow Tie: Retro Shaw Breakaway Cat Collar With Bandana and Bow Tie
Why settle for just a bandana when you can get a bow tie, too? Both the bandana and bow tie have a fun floral pattern and can be detached from their breakaway collars with bells, so you can keep your kitty casual or dress her up in a jiffy.
Best for Shy Cats: G&G Outfitters Can't Touch This Pet Bandana
Whether your shy kitty needs to send a message to strangers or you simply have a real affinity for early '90s hip hop, this quirky bandana can do the job. It's only available in one size, though, so it may be a better fit for larger cats than little kittens.
Best for Brunch: BeverlyDesignZ Brunch Reversible Bandana
If you've got a kitty who's constantly eyeing your waffles (we can't be the only ones, right?), this bright and sunny brunch bandana is an obvious winner. Of course, your cat still shouldn't actually get any waffles, but she'll sure look sweet while she's trying! (She would probably appreciate a cooked egg, though!)