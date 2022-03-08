9 Custom Cat Collars for Your One-of-a-Kind Feline

No cat needs a crown to strut around like they're the king or queen of their castle; after all, we all gladly acknowledge the fact that they're in charge, right? But even if your kitty is perfectly pretty in nothing but his birthday fur—and even if you'd never intentionally let him go outdoors without a leash and harness—outfitting him with a custom cat collar is a smart move. Not only will it look utterly adorable, but if he manages to sneak outside at some point, it'll make it easier for your neighbors to help him get home safely.