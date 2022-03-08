9 Custom Cat Collars for Your One-of-a-Kind Feline
No cat needs a crown to strut around like they're the king or queen of their castle; after all, we all gladly acknowledge the fact that they're in charge, right? But even if your kitty is perfectly pretty in nothing but his birthday fur—and even if you'd never intentionally let him go outdoors without a leash and harness—outfitting him with a custom cat collar is a smart move. Not only will it look utterly adorable, but if he manages to sneak outside at some point, it'll make it easier for your neighbors to help him get home safely.
Our Top Picks
- Best Overall: Frisco Pineapple Personalized Collar
- Best Personalized: Personalized Leather Cat Collar
- Best for Kittens: TagME Cat Collar
- Best Leather: Adjustable Breakaway Leather Collar
- Best Breakaway: Buckle-Down Personalized Wonder Woman Breakaway Cat Collar
- Best Engraved: HOTGOL Personalized Cat Collar
- Best Embroidered: Coastal Pet Products Personalized Breakaway Collar
- Best Bell: Tweed Fabric Cat Collar Bowtie Set
- Best Reflective: GoTags Personalized Reflective Cat Collar
How to Fit a Cat Collar
Whether your cat's collar is customized or not, make sure it fits just snugly enough for you to slip a finger or two between his neck and the collar. To order the correct size, use a soft measuring tape or ribbon to get the proper measurement, then order according to the collar's specifications. Check that snugness now and again, since it could stretch out over time. And experts agree that breakaway collars are generally best when it comes to cats, just in case the collar happens to get caught while kitty is climbing or playing.
The Cutest Custom Cat Collars for Your Kitty
Related Items
Best Overall: Frisco Pineapple Personalized Collar
Cats can sometimes seem a little prickly on the outside, but, once you win them over, they're super sweet—much like a pineapple—which makes this fun and fruity breakaway collar our top overall pick. It even has a little bell! Get it embroidered in your choice of colors with your kitty's name and your contact information, then get ready to snap all the pictures.
Shop now: Frisco Pineapple Personalized Collar, $15; chewy.com
Best Personalized: Personalized Leather Cat Collar
When it comes to custom cat collars with names on them, the materials make a real difference in the overall effect—and this elegant, handmade collar certainly packs a fashionable punch! Offered in several leather and hardware colors with your choice of clasp, adding your cat's name to the metal nameplate is icing on the cake.
Shop now: Personalized Leather Cat Collar, $15; etsy.com
Best for Kittens: TagME Cat Collar
Looking for a custom kitten collar for your newest addition? You'd have a hard time beating the cuteness factor of this darling collar. Not only is it available in loads of patterns, but it even comes with an adorable (and super Insta-worthy) removable matching flower in addition to the laser-engraved, lightweight nameplate.
Shop now: TagME Cat Collar, $10; amazon.com
Best Leather: Adjustable Breakaway Leather Collar
For classic cats with more of a minimalistic vibe, this hand cut and stitched leather collar is perfect. Between the breakaway functionality and high-quality, full-grain leather material, plus the fact that custom sizing is available for extra large (or itty bitty) kitties, it's hard to imagine who wouldn't love it.
Shop now: Adjustable Breakaway Leather Collar, starting at $20; etsy.com
Best Breakaway: Buckle-Down Personalized Wonder Woman Breakaway Cat Collar
No lasso of truth is needed to see how great this Wonder Woman collar is. And your cat doesn't need the strength of an Amazon to get loose if she gets caught, thanks to the breakaway buckle. Personalize it with printed text that matches the artwork, and you've got a collar fit for your little superhero.
Shop now: Buckle-Down Personalized Wonder Woman Breakaway Cat Collar, $25; chewy.com
Best Engraved: HOTGOL Personalized Cat Collar
If you love the luxe look, this velvet cat collar with an engraved buckle has to be at the top of your list. The plush material will feel cozy to your kitty, and since it's available in a whole host of hues, you're sure to find a shade you dig, too.
Shop now: HOTGOL Personalized Cat Collar, $12.99; amazon.com
Best Embroidered: Coastal Pet Products Personalized Breakaway Collar
Coming in an array of bright colors—and with even more embroidery colors available—this simple breakaway collar has all the important things your feline needs in a collar, with none of the fuss. It's designed to keep your cat comfortable and safe, so the fact that she'll also look downright adorable in it is just an added bonus!
Shop now: Coastal Pet Products Personalized Breakaway Collar, $9; petsmart.com
Best Bell: Tweed Fabric Cat Collar Bowtie Set
Your furry friend will look perfectly paw-lished in this sophisticated tweed collar—whether you opt to add the removable bowtie or not! Just be aware that this option does not have a breakaway clasp, so it's a collar that should be worn while supervised, not while running loose.
Shop now: Tweed Fabric Cat Collar Bowtie Set, starting at $17; etsy.com
Best Reflective: GoTags Personalized Reflective Cat Collar
Cats who explore the outdoors—and even those who just like to hide out in dark closets—will be so much easier to spot with a reflective collar like this. Adding your kitty's moniker is just one more way to help ensure her safety, wherever she may roam.
Shop now: GoTags Personalized Reflective Cat Collar, $16; amazon.com