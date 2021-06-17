The Purr-fect Cat Scratching Posts for Your Clawing Kitty

Cats scratch to mark their territories, remove the dead nails, and express emotion. While it's a natural behavior, it can also be destructive, and it's one of the top reasons cats are surrendered to shelters, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals - Angell Animal Medical Center. It's crucial to provide your cat with a scratching post so she has an acceptable spot to satisfy her urge to scratch and stimulate her mind.