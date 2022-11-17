Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Chewy's Early Black Friday Sale Has Begun—Here Are Over 50 of the Best Pet Deals You Don't Want To Miss

Whether your pet knows it or not, the holidays are here! And Chewy has begun to reveal its best deals on pet food, essential supplies, and tech ahead of Black Friday. With speedy three-day shipping that rivals Amazon, even last-minute shoppers can dazzle their pets with the best gifts—but we don't recommend waiting to pounce on these great deals.

If you're planning on traveling with your pet for the holidays, grab the Sherpa Original Deluxe Airline-Approved Dog & Cat Carrier Bag before you go. It has hundreds of five-star reviews and is almost $100 off right now.

Hoping to scoop up the discounts and not dirty cat litter? Then don't miss Chewy's deals on the most popular automatic litter boxes, including Litter-Robot by Whisker ($25 Chewy e-gift card with purchase) and Leo's Loo Covered Automatic Litter Box, which is $100 off its original price.

Chewy's holiday sale also means deep discounts on toys like indestructible chew toys for your pup and food puzzles for all your pets. Personally, I couldn't help but add the TRIXIE Mad Scientist Strategy Game to my cart, which is now 29 percent off.

After all the excitement of ripping open toys and pouncing in and out of boxes, all the good boys and good girls are sure to want a cozy place to nap. And you guessed it—Chewy has deals for that, too.

If the holiday commotion brings a little more nerves than joy, a calming pet bed (now up to 44 percent off) paired with Rescue Remedy, which is now 12 percent off, are the sales for you.

Can't choose just one (or three) great deals? With Chewy's Mix & Match sale on top of these great discounts, you don't have to.

