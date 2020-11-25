2020 has been a year of challenges and changes to our normal routines, and the holidays (and the sales that come with) are no exception. Many big retailers have been doing Black Friday sales since the beginning of November, and we've been covering the best early Black Friday pet deals for Daily Paws readers.
We're rounding up all of those sales in one spot as well as a few additional sales we haven't covered yet so you can spoil your pets with all the toys and treats this holiday season—and get all your shopping done from the safety and comfort of home (no crowds here!).