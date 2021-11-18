The 40 Best Black Friday Pet Deals You Can Score Early on Amazon

Hills pet food, PetSafe essentials, and iRobot floor vacuums are included. 
By Emily Belfiore November 18, 2021
Between the puppy kisses, sweet snuggles, and playful adventures, having a pet brings infinite joy into your life. But pet owners know all too well that their furry friends come with a lot of unexpected expenses, which is why many look forward to sales events like Black Friday to stock up on the essentials like food, treats, toys, and supplies. 

Thankfully, retailers like Amazon are treating shoppers to hundreds of early deals on pet supplies and essentials. The online megastore is currently offering up to 40% off across its top pet brands, including PetSafe, Hills, Voyager, and more. This means tons of savings on food, supplies, and accessories, which will delight both new owners and longtime pet parents. Amazon also put its fan-favorite automatic feeders on sale, which are usually priced at $160 but are discounted for as low as $68. Tech-savvy pet parents can also get deals on a pet security camera from PetCube, which is $40 right now

Amazon's early Black Friday deals also mean discounts on home items like vacuums and floor cleaners. Right now, you can save up to $40 on popular stick vacuum cleaners from Black+Decker, and as much as $230 on robot floor cleaners from iRobot and Shark. These are great for staying on top of pet hair cleanup and keeping your furry friend's food mat free of crumbs. Shoppers can also score up to 25% off on popular handheld vacuums, which can be used to collect pet hair from rugs and couches. For shoppers that are allergic to pet dander, there are also early deals on air purifiers from Levoit and Hathaspace. These top-rated models also ensure that your home is free of lingering mold and dust mites. 

Even if you're not a pet owner, these Amazon pre-Black Friday pet deals are a great opportunity to enjoy some impressive savings on gifts for the pet parent in your life. Below, shop the best Amazon early pet Black Friday deals before they sell out. 

Pet Food and Treats Deals

Pet Toys and Accessories

Pet Supplies Deals

Vacuum and Air Purifier Deals

