The 40 Best Black Friday Pet Deals You Can Score Early on Amazon

Amazon's early Black Friday deals also mean discounts on home items like vacuums and floor cleaners. Right now, you can save up to $40 on popular stick vacuum cleaners from Black+Decker, and as much as $230 on robot floor cleaners from iRobot and Shark. These are great for staying on top of pet hair cleanup and keeping your furry friend's food mat free of crumbs. Shoppers can also score up to 25% off on popular handheld vacuums, which can be used to collect pet hair from rugs and couches. For shoppers that are allergic to pet dander, there are also early deals on air purifiers from Levoit and Hathaspace. These top-rated models also ensure that your home is free of lingering mold and dust mites.