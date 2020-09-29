The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Pet Deals
One of the biggest shopping events of the year is here, and your furry friends are about to be spoiled with everything that will be on sale. After months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2020 will run October 13 through October 14. The discounts included in this annual sale for prime members rival those of Cyber Monday, so get your shopping lists ready for both the pets and pet lovers in your life.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?
Prime Day 2020 will run from midnight PST on Tuesday, October 13 through 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, October 14. From September 28 through October 12, Prime members can spend $10 on U.S.-based small business products and earn $10 to spend on Prime Day.
How to Shop Amazon Prime Day 2020
Current Amazon Prime members can start shopping early deals now, so head to Amazon’s Prime Day page to stay up-to-date on the latest discounts. Sign up for a prime membership now if you don’t already have one (your pets will thank you!).
We’ll be updating this story today and tomorrow with links to all of the best pet deals as they pop up throughout Prime Day, so check back often so you don’t miss out. We’ll also note deals that are no longer available or out of stock. Happy shopping!
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Pet Deals Overall
- Save up to 40 percent on AmazonBasics, Solimo, and Wag
- Save up to 58 percent on Shark vacuums
- Save up to 47 percent on Bissell Floorcare
- Save 30 percent on Bissell Pet Supplies
- Save up to 43 percent on dog food and cat food from Wellness Natural Pet Food, Wellness Core and more
- Pet Grooming Glove, $11.04 (was $16.99)
- Delomo Pet Grooming Gloves, $7.99 (was $18.99)
- Upsky Double Dog Cat Bowls, $6.79, was $24.99
The Best Pet Camera Deals
The Best Deals for Dogs
- Stella & Chewy’s Freeze-Dried Raw Wild Weenies Dog Treats, $7.99 (was $9.99)
- K9 Advantix II Flea and Tick Prevention for extra-large dogs, $39.18
- K9 Advantix II Flea and Tick Prevention for large dogs, $39.18
- K9 Advantix II Flea and Tick Prevention for medium dogs, $35.39
- K9 Advantix II Flea and Tick Prevention for small dogs, $39.18
- UPSKY Slow Feeder Dog Bowl, $5
- Wisdom Panel Dog DNA Test Kit, $50.56 (was 64.95)
- UPSKY Retractable Dog Leash, $7.99 (was $18.99)
- Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Toy, $8.08 (was $12.99)
- Barkbox 2-in-1 Memory Foam Donut Cuddler Bed, $66.39 (was $94.99)
- Save 20 percent on Nylabone
- “I and love and you” Nice Jerky Bites, $13.29 (was $19.99)
- Downtown Pet Supply American Bully Sticks, starts at $18.39
- Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder, $23.99 (was $29.99)
The Best Deals for Cats
- Advantage Flea Prevention for large cats, $35.18
- Advantage Flea Prevention for small cats, $35.18
- Casfuy Automatic Cat Feeder, $47.19 (was $59.99)
- Vekan Cat Water Fountain, $22.39 (was $26.99)
- Save 20 percent on IRIS cat litter boxes
- PETKIT Automatic Cat Feeder, WiFi Enabled, $69.98 (was $89.99)
- PAWZ Road Cat Scratching Post and Pad, $16.99 (was $24.99)
- Love's cabin Cat Bed for Indoor Cats, $23.99 (was $29.99)