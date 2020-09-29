The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Pet Deals

Get ready for pet savings galore.
By Abbie Harrison
Updated October 13, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One of the biggest shopping events of the year is here, and your furry friends are about to be spoiled with everything that will be on sale. After months of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2020 will run October 13 through October 14. The discounts included in this annual sale for prime members rival those of Cyber Monday, so get your shopping lists ready for both the pets and pet lovers in your life.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Prime Day 2020 will run from midnight PST on Tuesday, October 13 through 11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, October 14. From September 28 through October 12, Prime members can spend $10 on U.S.-based small business products and earn $10 to spend on Prime Day. 

How to Shop Amazon Prime Day 2020

Current Amazon Prime members can start shopping early deals now, so head to Amazon’s Prime Day page to stay up-to-date on the latest discounts. Sign up for a prime membership now if you don’t already have one (your pets will thank you!).

We’ll be updating this story today and tomorrow with links to all of the best pet deals as they pop up throughout Prime Day, so check back often so you don’t miss out. We’ll also note deals that are no longer available or out of stock. Happy shopping!

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Pet Deals Overall

The Best Pet Camera Deals

The Best Deals for Dogs

The Best Deals for Cats

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com