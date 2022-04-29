The First-Ever Amazon Pet Day is Here—Don't Miss Deals on Furbo, Vacuums, Treats, and More

What better way to kick off National Pet Month?
By Abbie Harrison Updated May 02, 2022
May is National Pet Month, and we think the perfect way to celebrate is by stocking up on essential supplies (and a few splurges) for your favorite furry family member. Amazon is holding their first ever Amazon Pet Day on May 2, a 24-hour sales event where shoppers can expect discounts on products from brands such as Furbo, Greenies, and Bissell.

Below, we're sharing a quick preview of some of the sales you can get your paws on until 11:59 p.m. PST on May 2. In addition to these sales, Amazon Prime members will have access to various offers on pet movies on Prime Video, and Amazon Prime Rewards Visa credit card holders will receive 10 percent cash back on pet products.

We'll continue updating this story as the sales become available, so stay tuned and happy shopping!

Treats and Food Sales

  • 15 percent off Purina Friskies cat treats
  • 20 percent off Milkbone products
  • 25 percent off select I and Love and You pet food
  • 30 percent off Stella and Chewy Wild Red dog food
  • 40 percent off Amazon Brand pet food and treats

Pet Care and Supplement Sales

Home Sales

Electronic Sales

Toy Sales

Travel Gear Sales

  • 15 percent off Tomkas dog carriers
  • 17 percent off Sportpet foldable cat carriers
  • 15 percent off Asobu dog bowls
  • 15 percent off Voyager dog harnesses

