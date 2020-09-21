Pet Gear & Apparel

The Daily Paws editors review the best pet supplies your furry friend needs to live a happy, fulfilling life. Check out essential pet gear and apparel including carriers and crates, toys, bowls and feeders, clothing, and more.

The Best Dog Training Leashes, According to Trainers and Vet Behaviorists 

These accessories will make your walk the best experience—for both of you. 
The 8 Best Dog Dental Chews, According to Veterinarians and Pet Pros

Though they won’t replace a good tooth brushing session, these treats come close.
16 Black-Owned Pet Businesses We’re Ready to Spend All Our Money On Right This Second

We think it’s time for a shopping spree.
Keep Your Life Fur-Free With These Pet Hair Removers

Make the most of a hairy situation.
Celebrate National Dog Biscuit Day With These Howl-worthy Treats

From store-bought to semi-homemade, these dog biscuits are fun ways to celebrate your canine companion.  
Say Goodbye to Stinky Dog Breath with These Mints and Breath Fresheners

Because puppy kisses should be sweet, not stinky.

Hydration Station! Here Are the 13 Best Water Dispensers for Thirsty Dogs

Your dog’s water bowl will never be dry again thanks to these free-flowing dispensers.
Pet Me, I’m Irish! 18 Essential Paddy's Day Products That Are Perfect for Your Lucky Charm

Feeling lucky? There’s a St. Patrick’s Day product here for every pet.
The Best Dog Paw Washers For Cleaning Dirty Paws Fast

Perfect Fit: Choosing the Right Crate Size for Your Dog

Celebrate Your Dog’s Birthday with These Festive Gifts

Pets on Poshmark: You Can Now Buy and Sell Pet Items on the Online Retailer

Wayfair’s President’s Day Sale Has Tons of Terrific Pet Finds—Check Out Our Favorite Deals

The online retailer has discounted dog beds, cat trees, automatic litter boxes, crates, and more.

Keep Your Canine Warm All Winter With These Cold-Weather Essentials for Dogs

Going on an Adventure With Your Dog? Bring These 7 Must-Haves

10 Easy, Adorable Ways to Show Your Cat Some Love This Valentine’s Day

11 Sweet, Simple, and Special Ways to Show Your Dog Love This Valentine’s Day

Retire Your Old Dog Brush for One of These 11 Standouts

12 Dog Shampoos To Help Combat Dry, Itchy Skin

8 Dog Paw Balms to Soothe, Protect, and Pamper

The Best Heated Dog Bowls For Your Cold Weather Pooch

The Coziest Blankets for Endless Puppy Cuddles

Bring Your Pup Along for the Ride With These 12 Dog Bike Baskets

10 of the Cutest Winter Hats for Dogs

13 Heated Cat Beds for Ultimate Kitty Comfort

The 7 Best Heated Dog Houses to Keep Your Pup Warm and Cozy All Winter

Automatic Dog Feeders That Make Mealtime Easier Than Ever

The 9 Best Air Purifiers to Keep Pet Dander and Allergies Out of Your Home

These Are the Best Shoes for Walking Your Dog

These Durable, Well-Designed Outdoor Dog Houses Will Keep Your Pup Safe And Comfortable

The Top 10 Cat Water Bowls to Quench Your Kitty’s Thirst

The Internet Is Obsessed With the Yeti Dog Bowl—but Is It Worth It?

I Tried Rescue Remedy To Help My Dogs Stay Calm, and Here’s What Happened

15 Heated Dog Beds to Keep Your Furry Friend Warm All Winter

The 14 Best Dog Jigsaw Puzzles To Keep You Busy This Winter

13 Dog Travel Crates for Car Rides, Airplanes, and Everything In Between

Hurry! The Pet Carrier from Away Is Back in Stock—But Not For Long

This Hilarious Dog Ornament Perfectly Depicts 2020

