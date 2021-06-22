3 Easy Steps to Teach Your Dog to Lie Down on Cue

1. Lure Your Dog into a Lying Down Position

It's easier to begin if you've already taught your dog how to sit on cue. Ask your dog to "sit" and then when he is sitting in front of you, use a treat to lure him into a lying down position. Luring is when you use something your dog will follow, like a treat, to move them into a position. Hold the treat in front of your dog's nose and slowly lower it downward so that your dog's nose is pointing between their paws and the treat touches the floor. Your dog will likely try to "follow" with their nose, resulting in them lowering their front legs, then their back legs. The second their belly touches the floor, click, and provide the reinforcer (treat). Repeat this a few times until your dog begins to anticipate the movement of the treat and starts to move into a downward position, with his belly touching the floor.

Pro Trainer Tip: The faster you click and then provide a treat the better (one click, one treat!). Avoid any lag time between the click and the delivery of the treat, otherwise you run the risk of your dog not understanding which behavior earned them a treat. For instance, if he gets back up before you click and treat, he may think he earned the treat for getting up, not lying down.