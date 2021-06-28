1. Click for Attention

It might not seem obvious, but reinforcing your dog for moments of offered attention (your dog gives you attention without you saying or doing anything) is a critical first step in teaching your dog "come." Doing this helps your pup learn that when they offer up their attention, they will get access to some of their favorite things. Over time, your dog will be much more likely to pay attention, like when you need them to come, when doing so has a strong reinforcement history.

Sit or stand in front of your dog but don't say ask them to do anything. Click and treat when they look at you. Start to reinforce your dog for moments of attention throughout the day, when you are on walks, or at the beginning of any teaching session. The more you reinforce their offering of attention, the more they will give it.

Pro Trainer's Tip: When you're clicking for attention and building a solid recall, try not to overuse your dog's name. A dog's name, especially when you're teaching it, should be reserved for times when you really need them to pay attention-and fast. If you overuse it, or only use it when your dog is already paying attention to you (or when you are mad), it becomes white noise quickly or takes on a new, unpleasant meaning.