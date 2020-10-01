Celebrate National Black Dog Day With These 15 Adorable Dogs

Black dogs are often viewed as less desirable to adopt than lighter-colored dogs, but these 15 dogs are here to prove black dogs are beautiful, cuddly, and worthy of all the love in the world.

October 1 is National Black Dog Day, and this day was founded in 2012 to bring awareness to the stigma black dogs face. Shelters actually have a term for this stigma: Black Dog Syndrome, which is when people view black dogs as less attractive and therefore less adoptable than lighter-colored dogs. In fact, Petfinder found in a survey that black dogs tend to spend almost four times as long waiting to get adopted than the average dog.

But true dog lovers know that black dogs are just as lovable, beautiful, and friendly as any other dog. We went on a very scientific search to prove just how cute black dogs are, and we found 15 of the most boopable, fluffy, and happy black dogs on the Internet. How could anyone not love these adorable faces?

From spunky Labrador retrievers to wrinkly-faced pugs, here are the cutest black dogs on Instagram to celebrate National Black Dog Day.