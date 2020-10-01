Celebrate National Black Dog Day With These 15 Adorable Dogs
October 1 is National Black Dog Day, and this day was founded in 2012 to bring awareness to the stigma black dogs face. Shelters actually have a term for this stigma: Black Dog Syndrome, which is when people view black dogs as less attractive and therefore less adoptable than lighter-colored dogs. In fact, Petfinder found in a survey that black dogs tend to spend almost four times as long waiting to get adopted than the average dog.
But true dog lovers know that black dogs are just as lovable, beautiful, and friendly as any other dog. We went on a very scientific search to prove just how cute black dogs are, and we found 15 of the most boopable, fluffy, and happy black dogs on the Internet. How could anyone not love these adorable faces?
From spunky Labrador retrievers to wrinkly-faced pugs, here are the cutest black dogs on Instagram to celebrate National Black Dog Day.
The paws! The eyes! The nose! The ears! We can't find one thing we don't love about this puppy. Ralph is a two-month-old cockapoo from England, and his favorite activity is napping.
We were blown away by how regal this Doberman from Toronto is on @thedobermanduke. In fact, he has a very fitting name: Duke Ellington. Get this guy a crown, stat!
"Hey Mom! Mom! Do I have anything in my nose?" That's what we imagine @layla.the.lab.mix is saying in this photo. We also have to point out that Layla is positively winning the fashion game with her stylish sunflower bandana.
Give @misothegreyhound all the treats! Just one look in those big black eyes and I would give Miso anything in the world. Peanut butter? Cheese? A smooch? You got it, Miso.
Excuse me ... where can I find @victorlewhippet's stylish sweater for humans?! Sophistication just runs in this Whippet's blood: He's named after Victor Hugo, the French writer from the Romantic movement. Even though this Victor might not be as famous, his pointy ears are straight-up legendary.
3, 2, 1 ... jump! We can't get over how fantastic those goggles look on Tazer Lee Jones. Tazer's a serious water dog and spends most of his time exploring the lakes and rivers of Oregon.
We think it's near impossible to not smile when you see the joyful, sunshine-filled face @alfietheadorable. This Cavapoo from London is proof that black dogs are just as special as any other furry friend out there.
Dot the Labrador is out here looking like a model! Dot doesn't let the beauty go to her head though; she's friendly, approachable, and ready for a snuggle at all times. You can find all of her adventures with her best friend Boop @dot_and_boop.
One of the main causes of Black Dog Syndrome is that people believe black dogs don't photograph as well, but Jaxon the retriever-shepherd mix is here to show that simply isn't true. Jaxon's luscious, wavy coat is positively shining in every picture on @ourpawsomepups, and we can't get enough!
Did you guys hear something? Oh, it's just the sound of us saying "Awww!" at @tony.the.urban.wolf's ears. This German shepherd can often be found exploring the forest, but when he isn't on an adventure, he's taking a snooze while cuddled up with his squeaky turtle toy.
If Daily Paws had a cutest puppy award to hand out, Dodger the springador would win it in a landslide. Even though Dodger isn't even a year old yet, he gives off quite the grown-up energy on @piggy_and_the_pup, where he is often photographed wearing a plaid bowtie.
No one is happier that spooky season is finally here than @luckytherescuedog.jpg. Pro tip for any black dog owners: autumn is the best time to get gorgeous photos of your doggo; their gorgeous fur will absolutely pop with the colorful leaves as a background.
Two adorable black dogs in one picture! Be still our beating hearts! Boe is a six-year-old Lab and Australian cattle dog mix, and Tai is a five-year-old pug, and on @boe.tai.adventures, you can find the two best friends climbing mountains, playing in the snow in the winter, and swimming in the summer.
Oh, you've almost got it, just stretch your tongue a littttttle further! We're sure that two seconds after this photo was taken, @adventureswithmilliejane finally snagged that treat. And she deserves it: this Bernese mountain dog and golden retriever mix might just have the most boopable face we've ever seen.
Everyone knows orange and black go perfectly together, so it's no surprise Ray the Portuguse water dog feels right at home in this pumpkin patch. We're thinking October might be this puppy's best month yet.