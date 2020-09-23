First-Year Puppy Vaccination Schedule Chart to Follow
Not sure which shots your puppy needs in his first year? Follow this puppy vaccination schedule to make sure your pup’s health is on track.
Credit: Kevin Kozicki / Getty
Much like human babies, puppies need a variety of vaccinations within their first year to boost immunity over their lifetime. If you’re unsure what shots your puppy needs and when to get them, this printable puppy vaccine schedule chart is a good place to start.
Credit: Illustration / Emma Darvick
For answers to your other puppy vaccine questions, check out this guide to understanding puppy shots in their first year.