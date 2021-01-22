Somewhere safe and warm to snuggle up is a lovely way to welcome your new puppy home. This luxe dog bed has an insulation layer that radiates back your pet’s body heat and a soft, stylish faux shag cover that can be machine washed and dried. There’s also a water-resistant nylon bottom in case of accidents—which happens with puppies.

Shop now: Best Friends by Sheri Donut Cuddler, $32; chewy.com