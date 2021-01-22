Bringing home a new puppy can be one of life's most exciting moments. There's nothing like having a new family member to live with, love on, and make wonderful memories with. Not to mention, they're pretty darn cute, too! But before you bring your furry friend home, you'll want to make sure you have the proper supplies.
Puppies need a lot of attention and care, and naturally, that requires a few purchases. Setting your dog up with the basics before they come to their new forever home will the transition go smoothly—whether we're talking potty training, leash training, or just lounging around together. So what should you have? A few essential puppy supplies include items for meal time, bed time, exercise, grooming, and fun toys for mental stimulation.
To make it easier to navigate, we've rounded up a list of a few must-haves. From toys to training pads, these puppy supplies will help ensure your first days home together aren't spent running to the store for necessities that never crossed your mind. Here are some of our favorite finds for newly adopted puppies, from reliable retailers like Amazon, Chewy, and Walmart.
Food and water dishes are an obvious must-have for your new puppy, but what should you look for in a great set? You’ll want something with a shallow, easy-to-access bowl to start with—skip anything super deep or elevated for small puppies. This machine-washable set from American Pet Supplies have a colorful pattern and skid-proof rubber bottom.
Shop now: American Pet Supplies Set of 2 Stainless Steel Dog Bowls, $18; amazon.com
Something to entertain your precious pup is paramount to entertaining them, supporting their development, and making them feel comfortable. This six-piece set of dog toys includes a plush bone, plush bungee giraffe, plush squeaky monkey, plush squeaky ball, and two rope toys. This toy set is designed specifically for small-to-medium sized dogs, which is great for most puppies.
Shop now: Frisco Jungle Pals Plush & Rope Variety Pack, $14; chewy.com
Puppy treats are great for helping train and reward your dog—and for just, well ... treating him now and then. Wellness Soft Puppy Bites are specially formulated for dogs under one year of age, are made with lamb and salmon plus added fruits and veggies. These bite-sized soft treats are a natural source of DHA and omega 3s (which are great for developing brains!).
Shop now: Wellness Soft Puppy Bites, $4; chewy.com
Dog food is another obvious must-have after adoption, and it’s important to pick one designed for puppies. Nutro's Ultra puppy dry dog food is formulated with quality ingredients that support healthy physical development for growing puppies. For more recommendations, check out our guide to the best puppy food and consult with your veterinarian.
Shop now: Nutro Ultra Puppy Dry Dog Food, $34; chewy.com
Somewhere safe and warm to snuggle up is a lovely way to welcome your new puppy home. This luxe dog bed has an insulation layer that radiates back your pet’s body heat and a soft, stylish faux shag cover that can be machine washed and dried. There’s also a water-resistant nylon bottom in case of accidents—which happens with puppies.
Shop now: Best Friends by Sheri Donut Cuddler, $32; chewy.com
Crates help keep your puppy safely secured while you’re away from home, and crate training can can be a great training tool and provide them a cozy space of their own. This fold-and-carry crate is easy to open and close, latches securely, and can expand as your pet grows. We also love the fun pop of color this one adds to any room.
Shop now: Frisco Fold & Carry Single Door Collapsible Wire Dog Crate, $28; chewy.com
Leash training is another important step in the puppy-owning process. Safety is paramount—and a leash keeps your dog secure when you’re out for a walk, taking him to potty, or socializing him in new environments. This solid nylon leash from Frisco is sturdy and comes in different lengths, widths, and colors.
Shop now: Frisco Nylon Dog Leash, $9; chewy.com
Of course you’ll need something to attach your puppy’s new leash to! This pretty patterned puppy collar is made from durable polyester and has an easy-to-clean design. This collar has a D-ring to attach a leash and a separate ring to hold your dog’s ID tags. Adjustable slides make it easy to get the best fit and provide some wiggle room as your puppy grows.
Shop now: Frisco Patterned Dog Collar, $9; chewy.com
Potty training is a part of puppy life—and you can expect some indoor accidents. Go ahead and stock up on training pads to avoid hard-to-clean stains and messes. This 100-pack has super-absorbent 22 x 22-inch pads with odor control to help make things more bearable. Patience sold separately.
Shop now: Pet All Star Training Pads, 100 Count, $19; walmart.com
Dogs of all ages need to be groomed, and getting them used to it early is important. Different breeds have different grooming needs, but a few purchases are always a solid bet—shampoo, nail clippers, and a brush or comb should do the trick. We love this Kong Dog ZoomGroom puppy brush, which has a two-in-one grooming and massaging design.
Shop now: Kong Dog ZoomGroom Multi-Use Brush, $8; chewy.com