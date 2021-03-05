Since our pets can't communicate in our language, board certified veterinary surgeon Courtney Campbell highly recommends conducting regular at-home health checkups for your pet. This helps you get to know your best pet friend's body better—and more importantly, helps you have a baseline for comparison when you think something might be up. Overall, it's always good to have the basics of pet care down—it can help your pet live his best life, while possibly saving you money in the long term!

With Campbell's "assistant" at the ready (an adorable Chihuahua named Pinto), we see how to do the checkup starting with the nose, and continuing to his eyes, ears, mouth, and skin. Campbell also shows how to do a hydration check, as well as how to check your pup's nails, tail, and rear end. While it may be a little gross to pay such close attention to your pup's number twos, Campbell says that checking your dog's, erm, deposits, is another part of the home checkup that's an important indicator of health. He says to look for "the three C's" when examining your dog's poop: compact, color, and consistency.