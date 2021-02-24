The 8 Best Dog Dental Chews, According to Veterinarians and Pet Pros

The unusual honeycomb shape of these dog dental chews give these treats their name and is the secret to their teeth-cleaning benefits. “The ridges floss around and between teeth while the pockets surround and scrub the teeth,” says Joe Roetheli, creator of Yummy Combs. “The two-sided design simultaneously cleans teeth on both the upper and lower jaw and the thin walls of the ridges/pockets also speed dissolving and digestion of the treat.” When choosing the right-size Yummy Comb—they come in five sizes—go by the weight recommendations on the package instead of thinking of your dog’s mouth. This is because Yummy Comb sizes were developed based on the size of the opening in the back of the oral cavity (as measured by a consulting vet) in different weight classes of dogs.

