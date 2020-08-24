10 Toxic Human Foods Dogs & Cats Should Never Eat

We get it. It's hard to resist those big eyes staring up at you and the soft, gentle cries of a dog who just wants a taste of what's on your plate. But as tempting as it is to feed Fido table scraps, there are plenty of reasons it's not a great idea. For starters, you don't want to reward begging behavior. Treats are meant to reinforce positive behaviors, so save those for situations when your pet has done something good.