Dog Medications

Pill Pockets for Dogs Are the Game-Changing Way To Give Your Pup Medication
Where have these been all our lives?
Try These Allergy Medicines for Dogs to Help Your Pup Ditch the Itch
If your dog suffers from skin allergies, these over-the-counter options could be a game changer!
Help Your Pup Stay Calm With These Dog Anxiety Medications
These over-the-counter options could help provide some sweet relief for your dog (and you!).
Can You Give Dogs Ibuprofen?
While every pet parents wants to help their fur baby when they're in pain, think twice before you turn to your medicine cabinet!
Can You Give a Dog Tylenol?
While it can be tempting to reach for over-the-counter medications like Tylenol when your dog is in pain, an accidental overdose isn’t a risk worth taking.
Vet-Approved Tricks for Giving Your Pets Pills
No more must you gird your loins and prepare for battle; these tips will make giving your pets oral medications much easier.