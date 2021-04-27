How to Create a Pet First Aid Kit, According to a Vet

Do you have all the necessities for pet care in case of an injury? Mariana Pardo, DVM, is an emergency care veterinarian who's well-versed in what to do in case your dog or cat is accidentally injured. Her at-home tips for creating a first aid kit for dogs and cats can help you care for your pet while you call the vet for next steps.

Pardo says it's possible to purchase a ready-made pet first aid kit that has the essential items you'll need in case of a minor injury like a splinter or cut. But if you'd like to make a DIY first aid kit for your animal pal, Pardo says there are a few essential items you'll need to include. You can pick most of these up at your local pharmacy, pet supply store, or online.

While we all hope to never have to use a first aid kit for our beloved animals, it's better to be safe than sorry. That means having it on-hand and easily accessible in case you need to grab something quickly. Pardo says to keep your pet first aid kit nearby your pet's other essentials, like food and supplies, so it's easy to access in case you ever need to use it. You've heard the saying, "Expect the best, but prepare for the worst"—the same sentiment applies here. Hopefully, you never have to use these items, but it's always a good idea to be prepared so you can help keep your pet safe until you're able to get them to the vet for a professional exam.