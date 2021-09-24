What Is Canine Vestibular Disease, Anyway?

If you know what to look for, you can identify the signs of canine vestibular disease early and ensure your dog's comfort and recovery.

If your usually playful and coordinated pup suddenly becomes clumsy, falls over randomly, and walks in circles with their head tilted, they might be experiencing canine vestibular disease.

Because the symptoms come on suddenly, vestibular disease in dogs can be scary to witness. However, the good news is that if you know what to look for, you can identify the signs of canine vestibular disease early and your dog will likely recover just fine.

What Causes Canine Vestibular Disease?

Canine vestibular disease is characterized by a disruption in the vestibular part of the brain, which is responsible for balance and orientation, just like in humans. Nikki Graham, DVM from Nottingham Animal Hospital in Hamilton, N.J., says that in most dogs, canine vestibular disease is idiopathic, meaning we don't actually know what is causing the disease. However, it can sometimes be caused by ear infections, and in some cases, brain tumors, stroke, or trauma.

Symptoms of Vestibular Disease in Dogs

The most common symptoms of vestibular disease in dogs include:

The characteristic head tilt

Eyes moving back and forth

Nausea or vomiting

Walking in circles

Falling to one side

Inability to stand

Graham says that she will often get calls from owners saying their dog 'had a stroke' because dogs with vestibular disease tend to present with these stroke-like symptoms.

Vestibular disease symptoms usually come on suddenly, making it a potentially scary and distressing experience for dogs and owners alike. Typically, symptoms are most severe within the first 24–48 hours before they begin to improve. Most dogs without any underlying conditions or known causes will recover fully within a few weeks to a few months.

Occasionally, some recovered dogs will have a slight head tilt for the rest of their lives. However, despite the fact that vestibular disease can get better on its own, it is still important to take your dog to the veterinarian if you notice them exhibiting symptoms of vestibular disease because there are other diseases that can cause similar symptoms. Your veterinarian can offer a diagnosis, identify the cause, and provide medication and advice on the next steps to ensure your dog gets better.

Types of Dogs Most Susceptible to Developing Vestibular Disease

Vestibular disease can occur in any breed, sex, or age of dog. However, according to Graham, there are a few breeds that have an increased overall incidence of canine vestibular disease, including:

Additionally, older dogs tend to be more susceptible to developing vestibular disease than younger dogs.

Treatment for Vestibular Disease in Dogs

The treatment for vestibular disease will depend on your dog's specific case. If there is a known cause, then treating the underlying problem should resolve the vestibular issues. For example, an ear infection can be treated with medication or surgery, and a brain tumor can be treated surgically, with radiation therapy, or with chemotherapy.