The Vital Importance of Preventing Parvovirus in Pups

Canine parvovirus, often shortened to “parvo,” is a dangerous virus that affects dogs and puppies, and it can be deadly if left untreated. But it is possible to protect your pup from this highly contagious virus, by keeping his vaccinations up-to-date and with swift treatment if you suspect your pup has been infected. Read on to learn how parvovirus spreads and how to identify the signs and symptoms of the disease so you can get your dog the treatment he needs if you suspect he’s been exposed to parvo.

Why Parvovirus is So Scary for Dog Owners

The highly contagious parvovirus causes the animal’s small intestines to become inflamed. Dogs are most frequently infected with the virus before the age of 6 months—though older dogs can get the disease too.

The gastrointestinal (GI) illness is caused by exposure to vomit, fecal matter, or surfaces and clothing that contain the infective organisms. The incubation period of the infection is four to 14 days, and infected dogs can start transmitting the virus before they show clinical signs. Canine parvovirus is ready to invade unprotected dogs wherever dogs gather—including dog parks, boarding kennels, and even backyards where the virus can linger in the environment for years—so early vaccination is vital.

Parvo Signs and Symptoms

“Parvovirus causes gastrointestinal signs—vomiting and foul diarrhea, which is usually bloody and liquid,” says Kathryn Primm, DVM, of Applebrook Animal Hospital in Ooltewah, Tenn. “I most often see it in pups aged 5 to 6 months that did not complete the recommended vaccine schedule.”

Affected dogs may also develop a fever, lose their appetite, and experience lethargy and general weakness, among other clinical signs. These dogs need help from their veterinarian ASAP.

How to Treat Parvo

Diagnostic tests that identify the DNA within a fecal sample, along with checking a blood sample, provide a parvovirus diagnosis. Immediate treatment should follow the diagnosis. The parvovirus treatment process is highly involved.

A recent guide to achieving success in parvo treatment involved four stages of therapy:

Treat for shock with fluid therapy. Rehydrate with intravenous therapy. Affected dogs have lost a lot of moisture through vomiting and diarrhea. Replace nutrition that was lost through the GI issues. Take additional nutrition measures to re-establish metabolic maintenance.

If your dog is infected, your veterinarian will review all the particulars of treatment. Now options even allow you to treat a dog at home instead of requiring several nights of hospitalization.

And Primm says treatment for parvo is getting better. “It used to be that more than half of these dogs died, but we have improved our success rates over the years,” Primm says. “Still it is expensive and hard on the dog to go through this, so vaccination is absolutely the best idea.”

Keys to Parvo Prevention

Vaccination is the key to preventing parvovirus. Usually given as a part of a puppy’s initial vaccination series, the parvovirus vaccine is part of the DAPP vaccine, a combination vaccination that protects against distemper virus, adenovirus, parvovirus, and parainfluenza virus.

You and your veterinarian should discuss the right timing for your dog to be vaccinated since guidelines from the American Animal Hospital Association vary based on your pup’s age. It is generally recommended three doses of the vaccine be given starting at 6 weeks through 16 weeks of age, administered at intervals of two to four weeks. For dogs older than 16 weeks, two doses are recommended and should be administered three to four weeks apart.

The vaccine is injected right under the skin. After the initial series of vaccines, your dog should be revaccinated (also known as a booster vaccine) after one year with additional booster vaccines given at three-year intervals after the initial dose.

Because dogs can become part of our families in a variety of ways and at various stages in their lives, Primm says to go ahead and vaccinate if you are unsure if your dog has been previously vaccinated for parvovirus. “In my experience, it is far better to be safe than sorry,” Primm says.

Worried about side effects from the parvovirus vaccine? Any vaccine can have risks, though adverse effects are uncommon and usually mild and short-lived. The American Veterinary Medical Association lists possible side effects of the vaccines as slight pain or swelling where the vaccine is administered, a mild fever, or a reduced appetite or activity level. Your veterinarian will help you know what to look for and when to be concerned about side effects from the parvo vaccine.

Keeping Your Puppy Safe from Parvo

The lifesaving measures of vaccination and the necessity of starting behavior training in young pups, which can also be lifesaving, come to a head when it comes to parvovirus.

“I get asked a lot about vaccines and puppy class,” Primm says. “I am a firm believer in socializing puppies, but they are NOT fully vaccinated until their last boosters are done between 15 and 16 weeks.” So what to do?

“Be smart about it,” she says. “If you know your puppy is not finished with vaccines, do not go to dog parks or around dogs you do not know. If you want to expose her to the big-box pet store, for example, just carry her and don’t put her down on the floor or to sniff in the parking lot. Many of these pathogens are killed in direct sunlight, so choose areas in the sun for her to learn and sniff.”

Extra preventive measures from Primm include discouraging drinking from puddles and eating sketchy things found on the ground.