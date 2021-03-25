Could Your Dog Benefit from an Elevated Food Bowl? Here’s How to Tell, According to a Vet

Not sure if you should switch your dog to an elevated food bowl? Board certified veterinary surgeon Courtney Campbell examines some of the most common beliefs about elevated food bowls—and whether they're the right choice for feeding your dog .

First things first: Campbell says that using an elevated food bowl depends entirely on your dog! It can be helpful for dogs who have a throat condition, arthritis, or our adorable friends with smooshed faces like pugs or bulldogs (brachycephalic breeds). This is because an elevated bowl can help align the throat and the neck, which makes swallowing food and water a little bit easier. Elevated bowls can also be helpful for dogs who paw at their water bowls, or dogs that are generally just messy or fast eaters.