NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Chews

These melatonin calming dog treats are designed to help nervous dogs feel more relaxed. The ingredients-thiamine, L-tryptophan, and melatonin-were chosen to promote relaxation and instill a deep sense of calm. The dose is based on your pup's weight, and instructions indicate that the chews should be given at least 30 minutes before a stressful event (so it might not work best for those passing thunderstorms, but could help when planning ahead is possible).

