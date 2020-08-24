Dog Health Care

Why Do Dogs Get Stuck Together When They Mate?
Don't freak out. It's perfectly normal.
Is Your Dog Coughing a Lot? It Could Be Caused by a Collapsed Trachea
If your pooch sounds like a honking goose sometimes, you'd better read this.
Are Candles Bad for Dogs?
You may want to swap out your scented candles.
This Senior Dog Sanctuary Provides Love, Sense of Home for Abandoned Pets in Their Final Days
Whispering Willows Senior Sanctuary gives abandoned senior dogs another chance to enjoy their twilight years.
Could Your Dog Have Liver Failure? How to Care for Your Pup Throughout Their Battle With the Disease
When liver disease progresses far enough, dogs can develop liver failure. Knowing what to expect can help you increase your dog's comfort and chance of recovering.
What the Heck is Flea Dirt and How Do You Get Rid of It From Dogs, Cats, and Your Home?
Flea dirt is basically poo—ick! And it means there are a lot of the little nasties nearby.