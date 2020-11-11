Service & Therapy Dog Training

Our favorite unsung heroes, service and therapy dogs, go through lots of training in order to provide assistance to their humans. Read up on these courageous canines.

Most Recent

U.S. Airlines Could Soon Restrict Emotional Support Animals Under New DOT Rules

U.S. Airlines Could Soon Restrict Emotional Support Animals Under New DOT Rules

Airlines are also no longer allowed to ban service animals based on breed.
Hey, Don’t Make Your Pup a Fake Service Dog. It Could Get You in Trouble

Hey, Don’t Make Your Pup a Fake Service Dog. It Could Get You in Trouble

Leave the job to the professionals.
Pets Are the Best Medicine: How Service & Therapy Dogs Heal Those in Need

Pets Are the Best Medicine: How Service & Therapy Dogs Heal Those in Need

In honor of National Service Dog Month, we're taking a look at how assistance dogs bring comfort and joy to everyone they help and how you can get involved in the important work they do.
Here’s Why It’s Not OK to Pet Service Dogs (and What You Should Do Instead)

Here’s Why It’s Not OK to Pet Service Dogs (and What You Should Do Instead)

It's hard to hold back from petting any cute pooch, but these working dogs have a job to do.
Meet Lucky, the 3-Legged Puppy Who Became a Therapy Dog for Schoolchildren

Meet Lucky, the 3-Legged Puppy Who Became a Therapy Dog for Schoolchildren

Christy Gardner got help training the school therapy pup from her own service dog, Moxie.
How Mochi the Grief Therapy Dog Aids in 'Ruff' Times

How Mochi the Grief Therapy Dog Aids in 'Ruff' Times

This pup is helping families deal with loss when they need her most.

More Service & Therapy Dog Training

Can Your Dog Be a Therapy Dog? See If Your Pup’s Got the Right Stuff

Can Your Dog Be a Therapy Dog? See If Your Pup’s Got the Right Stuff

Expert dog trainers weigh in on how to train your dog to be a therapy dog and the positive impact these animals have on their communities.
Rescue Dog Hansel Becomes First Pit Bull to Graduate as an Arson Detection K-9 Officer

Rescue Dog Hansel Becomes First Pit Bull to Graduate as an Arson Detection K-9 Officer

The pup's handler says the pit bull is "extremely excited" to begin working with the Millville Fire Department in New Jersey
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com