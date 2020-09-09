Training Targets

Targets are handy tools you can use to train a variety of behaviors, including tricks. The goal is to teach your dog to touch his nose or his paw to the target. You can use a training target like the ones shown here, a drink coaster, or even a sticky note.

To teach a nose target, hold the item close to your dog's nose. She will likely reach out to investigate. When she touches it with her nose, click and treat. Repeat until your dog consistently touches the target. Then, as she reaches to touch it, start moving it a little away from her so she has to follow the target. Let her touch it, then click and treat. Build up the number of steps she needs to move before reaching the target.

Once your dog understands the target concept, you can use it to build behaviors. For example, put a target in her crate to teach her to go into her crate.