Sit! Stay! Fetch! Roll over? Please? Unfortunately, dogs can't read our minds. Learn basic dog training commands and find success teaching positive behaviors with these basic dog training tips.

Nose Work Training for Your Dog May Be the Best Activity You Haven't Tried Together Yet
Discover your dog’s natural sniffing talent when you try your hand at nose work. Here’s why it may be the easiest, least expensive, most rewarding thing you do together. 
9 Fun, Easy Tricks to Teach Your Dog (for Beginners or More Advanced Pet Parents)
These nine tricks will impress your friends, family, and fellow doggie lovers when your dog knows them on cue.
4 Easy Steps to Teach a Dog to Fetch a Toy
Playing fetch is super fun for both you and your canine buddy. Use these steps to help teach your dog the art of the game.
Why Hand Targeting is the Secret to Teaching Your Dog to Heel While On Leash
A great leash walk involves lots of roaming and sniffing. But sometimes you just need your dog to walk safely near your side. A walk on a narrow side walk or rushing to cross a busy a street will be less stressful when your dog knows how to heel.
10 Things Every First-Time Pet Parent Should Know Before They Start Puppy Kindergarten
Training experts and pet parents who’ve been-there-done-that share their candid thoughts on how you can make the most of this precious time with your new furry pal. 
Teach Your Dog to Come When Called With This Easy Guide
Of all the things we should teach our dogs, coming when called is one the most important things that will help you enjoy venturing out in public together.
How to Teach Your Dog a 'Drop It' Cue
With patience, and lots of positive reinforcement, you can teach your dog to drop all sorts of things, whether it's a ball you're playing fetch with or a "mystery treasure" your pup found in the yard.
How to Teach Your Dog to Lie Down on Cue in 3 Easy Steps
With positive reinforcement you can teach your dog a super useful “down” cue that will prepare your pup for learning even more nifty skills.
How to Teach a Dog to Potty Outside
Why Does Your Dog Eat Rocks?
What is Counterconditioning and Desensitization?
What Is a Cue and How Is It Different from a Command in Pet Training?

What is a Marker in Training? And Why You Probably Want to Use One

When used with positive reinforcement, a marker is an effective tool you can use to teach your dog or cat everything he needs to know.

How to Teach a Dog to Sit on Cue
Astounding California Border Collies Set a Guinness World Record for Most Dog Tricks
What Does it Mean When a Dog Has Strong Prey Drive?
How to Train a Deaf Dog
Why Are Dogs Scared of Fireworks? 4 Ways to Help Your Pup Cope
6 Easy Tips to Train Your Dog With Positive Reinforcement
Can Dogs Talk? How to Teach Your Dog to Talk With Buttons
Those Crazy Dog Harnesses Aren't as Hard to Use as You Think
How to Teach Your Dog 4 Training Basics
Heading Back to Work? You’ll Need to Make Sure Your Dog Is Ready, Too
5 Effective Dog Training Tools Pros Swear By
You Probably Should’ve Enrolled in Puppy Kindergarten Already
Common Dog Training Mistakes You Might Be Making
Researchers Reveal Dogs Might Understand Commands Without Any Training
5 Easy Tricks You Can Teach Your Dog at Home
How to Clicker Train Your Dog at Home
8 Secrets to Crate Training Your Dog or Cat
The Dos and Don'ts of Crate Training a Puppy
Why Training Your Dog Is So Important & How to Start
5 Reasons Dog Training Makes Life Better
4 Must-Dos When Potty Training a Dog
How to Socialize a Puppy & Why It’s So Important
Why Training Dogs with Treats Is an Effective Way to Teach New Skills
