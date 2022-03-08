If there's one thing that everyone knows about dogs, it's those amazing sniffers they have. Some dogs are even trained to detect specific odors to assist humans and other animals. While you're probably not looking to put your pooch to work, there's a great activity that harnesses the power of that superior nose: scent training. Canine scent training has steadily been gaining popularity and uses your dog's natural talents in a way that's entertaining and stimulating.

If you're looking for a new activity to try with your dog, then nose work may be the perfect one for you. This unique dog sport is an accessible alternative to more traditional dog sports like agility and dock diving. Best of all, virtually any dog—regardless of age, breed, or size—can do scent training at home.

To find out more about the benefits of scent training for dogs, we spoke with Meredith Minkin, CDBC, CBCC-KA, CPDT-KA, SDC, owner of Canine PhD in Atlanta, where she teaches nose work classes. "Olfaction [smelling] engages a dog's natural abilities. It's both mentally and physically stimulating and helps an active dog burn energy," says Minkin. "Scent work can build a dog's confidence, enhance the enjoyment of learning, improve a dog's ability to work autonomously, and lastly, it can strengthen the dog-human bond."

While this is reason enough to try scent work, she goes on to say that, "in 2019, a study by Charlotte Duranton of Ethodog in France and Alexandra Horowitz of the Dog Cognition Lab in New York performed a study that concluded that scent work can increase a dog's 'optimistic emotional state'." Who wouldn't want their dog to be optimistic?

What Is Scent Training for Dogs?

Canine scent training, or nose work, is a dog sport that gives dogs every opportunity to use their amazing noses to detect different scents.

In a nutshell, scent training teaches dogs to detect various odors (in the form of essential oils) and then indicate to you that they've detected a smell. Scent training exercises help fulfill your dog's need for play and enrichment and can improve the relationship and teamwork skills between you and your dog.

Scent training can be done just for fun, but it's also a competitive sport. Associations like the AKC and National Association of Canine Scent Work (NACSW) both have trials for dogs where they can compete to test their scent detection skills.

Ready to get started with scent training? With a little preparation, you'll be ready to play stimulating nose work games with your dog.

How to Get Started Doing Scent Work with Your Dog

Doing scent training with your dog is almost as simple as basic training. All you need is a few supplies and some patience. Nose work can be taught practically anywhere, and there's a lot of information to be found through videos, books, and other online resources.

Scent work clubs or nose work facilities provide classes that can help you get started and set up for success. K9 Nose Work, the NACSW's education division, offers resources to help you find information on nearby scent work classes and tools.

3 Easy Scent Work Activities to Try With Your Dog

You can begin teaching your dog to detect and find odors without using a scent kit. All you need is some nice, stinky dog treats and a place to hide them. You can start with some simple games, then work your way up to the more challenging stuff.

1. Box Search

Minkin shares a great game for pet parents to get started with scent work at home. This game should be set up while your dog is out of sight. Gather some empty boxes (Minkin says shoebox size is perfect) and arrange them on the floor where your dog can reach them. Place treats in some of the boxes while leaving some empty (Minkin says to make sure the top of the box is open and the treats are accessible). Bring your dog into the room and cue her to search for the treats. "When the dog finds the treats, reward them further by verbally praising them and feeding them from your hand as well at the location of the treats they found," says Minkin. "You should do this several times with your dog before progressing—you want make sure they understand the game."

2. Muffin Tin Puzzle

Hide a a few treats in one or two holes of a muffin tin, then cover all the holes with tennis balls. Allow your dog to explore the tin and remove the tennis balls to find the treats. Praise your dog when she finds the treats.

3. Shell Game

This is just a canine version of the old magic trick: place a treat under one of three cups, shuffle them around in front of your dog, then and let your dog find the treat. To start this game, you'll first need to show your dog how it works. Let your dog see you place a treat under one cup. When she noses the cup or paws at it, praise her and lift the cup so she can eat the treat. Add two empty cups and repeat. If she goes for an empty cup, lift it and let her see it is empty. Then, lift the cup with the treat to show her, but don't let her eat it. Once she figures out that there's only one treat cup, you can start shuffling them to see if she can find the right cup.

Tufts University's Center For Shelter Dogs also lists a couple of fun games and activities to get your dog into scent work. These are all simple games for your pup involving treats or food that can help them learn to detect a smell, lock onto it, and locate it.

What Is a Dog Scent Training Kit?

A dog scent training kit will provide all the important tools for beginning scent training with your dog and will prepare your dog for competition. You can order a pre-assembled kit online to make things easier—an option that's recommended for beginners. However, the materials can easily be found both online and in stores. A basic kit usually includes:

Cotton swabs

Essential oils (birch, anise, clove, and cypress)

Mini mason jars to store cotton swabs

Mini metal tins (you will need to poke holes in the lids)

Tweezers

A leash and harness

Carrying case for your supplies

When using essential oils, it's important to take steps to keep your dog safe. Direct contact with essential oils can cause illness to dogs, and birch oil in particular can be toxic to dogs. Make sure all oils and scent swabs are enclosed in jars or tins, wear gloves or use tweezers when handling oils, and only use tiny amounts of oil on the swabs. In addition, veterinarians warn that scent work oils may make dogs more attracted to products containing a toxin called xylitol, such as chewing gum. Keep all scent work supplies out of your dog's reach, and make sure there are no xylitol-containing products where your dog can find them.

With the simple purchase or assembly of a scent training kit, you can be on your way to teaching your dog how to detect, alert, and seek out different odors.

How to Use a Dog Scent Training Kit

If you're ready to up the ante and want to get into using your scent kit, Minkin says you can start with this simple training activity:

Introduce your dog to an odor by getting one of the four essential oils from your kit and dabbing some on a cotton swab. Enclose the swab in a mini metal tin and hold it in one hand while holding a tasty dog treat in the other. Make sure the lid to your tin has some holes so the odor can come through. When your dog sniffs the tin, "verbally praise and reinforce your dog over the source of the odor," says Minkin. Bring the treat close to the tin, then give it to your dog. This shows your dog that she's getting rewarded for sniffing the tin. Apply the cue "search" to the process and continue to reward your dog when she completes the action. When your dog consistently recognizes the scent on cue, put the tin on the floor and see if she will alert to the tin when asked.

Once your dog understands the game, you can challenge her more by hiding the scent tin in a box or another room and seeing if your dog can locate it. "Slowly increase the number of boxes once your dog is reliably targeting the box with their nose," says Minkin.

Scent training may take some time, but valuable treats can help it go faster. Try to keep training sessions brief—about 10 to 15 minutes at a time is ideal. If your dog gets bored or tired, put the tins away. For some dogs this can be after just a few attempts, others it might last 15 minutes. The point is for nose work and scent training to be fun, not to push your dog to keep working when she's not in the mood or too tired.