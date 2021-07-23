Our little friend got their rear legs stuck on a too-high hurdle and decided they'd had enough with the course.

This Puppy Fails Spectacularly at Dog Obstacle Course in Viral Video and We Can Relate

To be clear: This puppy trying out an obstacle course failed spectacularly, but the little one did it in perhaps the most darling way possible.

Twitter user Fred Schultz shared a video of the attempt, which as of Friday morning has earned some 3.8 million views. On a leash, the golden retriever puppy negotiates the seven slalom poles easily enough. Great job, buddy!

Then our friend arrives at the hurdle and that's when things go wrong. The puppy just kind of trips over it—without really attempting a leap—and ends up with their head flat on the ground with the rear legs suspended on the hurdle.

And for about 12 seconds, the puppy can't be bothered. That's where they stay, half-hanging on the hurdle, either enjoying the stretch, taking a break, or protesting any future runs through the course—which is what I would be doing.

dog fails very hilariously at obstacle course Credit: Courtesy of Fred Schultz / Twitter